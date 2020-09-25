Left Menu
Tennis-London's O2 Arena to stage 2022 Laver Cup

"The British fans love their tennis and the Laver Cup is like nothing they have seen before." The O2 Arena has been home to the ATP World Tour Finals since 2009 but will host the season-ending event for the last time this November. "London has always held a special place in my heart and it's going to be incredible to bring the Laver Cup to one of my favourite cities in the world," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said.

Updated: 25-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:18 IST
London's cavernous O2 Arena will host the fifth edition of the Laver Cup in September 2022, organisers said on Friday. Named after Australian great Rod Laver, the team event co-created by Roger Federer pits six of the best players from Europe against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. It will be held from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25.

"We're so excited to be bringing the Laver Cup to London, a city steeped in tennis heritage," Laver Cup Chairman Tony Godsick said in a statement. "The British fans love their tennis and the Laver Cup is like nothing they have seen before." The O2 Arena has been home to the ATP World Tour Finals since 2009 but will host the season-ending event for the last time this November.

"London has always held a special place in my heart and it's going to be incredible to bring the Laver Cup to one of my favourite cities in the world," 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer said. The 2020 edition was cancelled due to a clash of dates with the French Open, which was moved from its May start due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Boston's TD Garden will host next year's event on Sept. 24-26.

The Laver Cup was first staged in Prague in 2017, with Chicago and Geneva hosting it in subsequent years.

