Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand Cricket gets green light to host West Indies and Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during coming summer which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:51 IST
New Zealand Cricket gets green light to host West Indies and Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket has received the green light from its government to host international cricket during coming summer which comprises series against the West Indies and Pakistan, CEO David White said on Friday. NZC had been working to implement bio-secure bubble, similar to the one the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) created successfully in their recently concluded season in order to resume international cricket in the country post the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

"NZC has received Government approval to proceed with plans to host international touring sides this summer, in line with prescribed health protocols and beginning with @windiescricket and @TheRealPCB" the BlackCaps wrote on their official Twitter handle. The cricket board said the details of West Indies and Pakistan's tours will be announced early next week. According to the current Future Tours programme (FTP), New Zealand are slated to host West Indies and Pakistan for a Test and T20 series each. White said the approval to host international tours comes as a big financial boost for the organisation.

"It's a huge boost for us, it's our financial lifeline. International cricket funds the whole game in New Zealand so it's very important," White told reporters. "It won't come cheap, we'll be footing the bill, but we are happy to do that," he added.

The Black Caps were also scheduled to travel to Australia for an ODI series but the fixture was on Friday postponed to next summer (2021-22) due to the pandemic. "That 14-day managed isolation at both sides of the Tasman is a challenge. We've worked with Cricket Australia on that will be fulfilling our obligations the following year," White said.

Teams from Paksitan and West Indies will need to undergo a phased isolation period upon arrival. New Zealand players returning from the Indian Premier League, will also have to isolate themselves for the first three days in their hotel rooms. They will be able to train from day four in phased squad sizes set by the government, during which they will be tested for COVID-19 multiple times.

Cricketing activities in New Zealand came to a halt in late March owing to the pandemic. Six of country's top cricketers including captain Kane Williamson, pacers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson, all-rounder James Neesham are currently competing in the Indian Premier League, which will conclude on November 10. New Zealand is one of the least affected places in the world. The country has so far recorded 1,829 confirmed cases with a majority of them having recovered.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Chain reaction: bikes and pedestrians do battle in COVID-era Paris

Parisian commuters in their thousands reacted to the COVID-19 epidemic by ditching public transport and walking or biking instead, but now they find themselves fighting each other for space on the crowded streets.Twice daily during rush hou...

Lionel Messi lashes out at Barcelona for selling Luis Suárez

Lionel Messi criticized the exit of teammate and good friend Luis Surez on Friday, dealing another blow to the damaged relationship between the Argentine and Barcelonas leadership. Messi posted a photo of himself with Surez on Instagram wi...

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Grants In-principle Authorisation to Set-up and Operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit to Vakrangee Limited

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee Limited VL has been granted In-principle authorisation to set-up and operate Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit BBPOU under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 from Reserve Bank...

Japan Catholic Church sued for damages in alleged sex abuse

A woman has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan alleging that a priest raped her four decades ago, as the churchs unfolding worldwide sexual abuse crisis gradually reaches Japan. The civil lawsuit, filed this week in Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020