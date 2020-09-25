Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sex toys shop logo to be allowed on shirt of Dutch club

Netherlands top flight club FC Emmen will be allowed to display the logo of a sex toys company on their shirts, following a decision of the Dutch football association (KNVB) to reverse a ban.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:14 IST
Soccer-Sex toys shop logo to be allowed on shirt of Dutch club

Netherlands top flight club FC Emmen will be allowed to display the logo of a sex toys company on their shirts, following a decision of the Dutch football association (KNVB) to reverse a ban. Emmen were stopped last week from displaying the logo of new sponsors EasyToys, described as an erotic webshop, but the KNVB changed their minds after a storm of criticism and talks with the club.

"FC Emmen and the KNVB reached a provisional solution for the use of EasyToys as shirt sponsor on Thursday after good consultation," said a club statement. "This solution means that EasyToys will adorn the shirt of FC Emmen's first team for one season for the time being. FC Emmen will play at home against Willem II for the first time with EasyToys on the chest on Sunday."

Last week the KNVB forbid Emmen from displaying the logo. "It is not appropriate to display sponsorship from the sex industry on match kit," said a statement from the association, noting it was in violation of their regulations. "We must take into account that football is for both young and old."

But the decision was widely criticised with the KNVB pilloried as conservative and out of touch, notably on popular Dutch television talk shows. "After the first meeting on Tuesday, the talks continued and they went in such good harmony that we found a good compromise," Emmen chairman Ronald Lubbers added.

Emmen were originally set to sign a three-year sponsorship but have now agreed to just one year while the KNVB revise their regulations. Emmen played their opening two matches of the new league season without shirt sponsorship because of the ban but received such demand for replica sales, with the EasyToys logo, that they were forced to extend selling hours. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...

Japan PM Suga and China's Xi agree to pursue high-level contacts in first talks

Japans new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping in their first talks to pursue high-level contacts in a bid to promote regional and international stability.Stable relations are importa...

India should aim to be among top 25 in global innovation rankings: Dhotre

India should aim to be among the top 25 countries in Global Innovation Index, Union Minister Sanjay Dhotre said on Friday as he stressed on the need to solve the problems of the country through innovative ideas. The minister said India has ...

Cooked carrots can trigger allergic reactions

Contrary to the belief that raw carrots trigger allergic reactions, cooked carrots can also have this effect, suggests a study conducted by a research team at the University of Bayreuth. The carrots allergen, Dau c 1, assumes a structure th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020