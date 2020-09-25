Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:44 IST
Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic. The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the novel coronavirus.

Since then, organisers and government officials have been looking at ways to cut costs, simplify the Games and safeguard athletes and spectators. Still, there has been lingering doubt about the viability of holding a large-scale, global event as the pandemic continues to rage. New Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sees tourism as key to reviving a badly damaged economy and has said he wants to hold the Olympics next year.

"We are already resolved to do this next year no matter what," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told reporters at a news conference following a two-day online meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials. Mori, himself a former prime minister, said he had met with Suga who had said making the Olympics a success was the government's top priority.

Mori said the number of officials, staff and other people associated with the Games could be cut by 10-15%. The main press centre operation could be scaled back by eight days, and welcome ceremonies for athletes also cancelled, he said. Tokyo organisers also suggested a shorter opening period for training venues and scaling back staff for the torch relay.

However, there were no plans to cut the number of participating athletes, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told the briefing. There would be no change to the number of days for the torch relay, the relay route or the number of relay runners, Muto said.

The number of spectators has not yet been discussed, he said. Organisers planned to report the amount of costs to be cut through the simplification measures in October, Mori, the Tokyo 2020 President, said.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU Council president Michel out of quarantine

European Council President Charles Michel has ended his self-quarantine after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time this week. Michel postponed a scheduled summit of European Union leaders scheduled for this week after his possibl...

Farmers stage 'panchayats' against farm bills on Delhi-UP border; traffic hit in Noida, Ghaziabad

Hundreds of farmers sat on protests on the UP-Delhi border on Friday against the farm bills passed by Parliament after they were stopped by police personnel from moving towards the national capital, disrupting traffic in Noida and Ghaziabad...

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till Sept 29

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Friday announced extending its rail roko agitation in Punjab against three farm Bills till September 29. The three-day agitation was scheduled to end on September 26.We have decided to extend our agi...

Cipla shares gain over 5 pc; m-cap rises by Rs 3,021 cr

Shares of drug firm Cipla on Friday gained over 5 per cent after the company said it has received the final approval from the US health regulator for Dimethyl Fumarate capsules. The stock jumped 5.10 per cent to close at Rs 770.20 on the BS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020