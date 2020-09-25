Delhi Capitals score 175/3 riding on Shaw's 64

Opener Prithvi Shaw smashed 64 off 43 balls while Rishabh Pant contributed 37 off 25 in Delhi Capitals' decent 175 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday. Shaw's innings had nine fours and a six while he added 94 for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (35 off 27 balls). However skipper Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22 balls) had a rare off-day as he consumed a few dot balls and DC may have ended at least 10 to 15 runs short of a safe score.

Piyush Chawla after a horrendous last game had a decent outing picking 2 for 33 while Sam Curran got the other wicket. Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 175/3 (Prithvi Shaw 64 off 43 balls, Shikhar Dhawan 35 off 27 balls, Rishabh Pant 37 off 25 balls, Piyush Chawla 2/33) vs CSK.