Soccer-Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Luis Suarez has completed his move to Atletico Madrid, signing a two-year deal with the club after passing a medical following his switch from La Liga rivals Barcelona. Suarez, 33, joined Atletico on a free transfer after Barca agreed to rescind his contract with one year left although the Madrid side will pay the Catalans up to six million euros ($7 million) in bonuses.

"With the arrival of Suarez, Atletico gets a great goalscorer with a wealth of experience in Europe who has always been characterised for his commitment on the pitch and considered one of the best in the world in his position," Atletico said in a statement. Suarez, who scored 16 La Liga goals for Barca last season, had his first training session with Atletico on Friday and could make his debut in Sunday's home match against Granada. ($1 = 0.8610 euros)