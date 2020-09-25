Left Menu
Development News Edition

De Boer takes over Netherlands team with point to prove

De Boer was appointed this week on a contract through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, succeeding Koeman who quit after two years in charge of the national team to coach Barcelona. “I believe we have a beautiful future," the 50-year-old De Boer said at his official presentation, as he sat flanked by leaders of the Royal Netherlands Soccer Association at its headquarters.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:00 IST
De Boer takes over Netherlands team with point to prove

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer paid tribute to his predecessor Ronald Koeman on Friday and said he wants to use his time in charge of the national team to prove his doubters wrong. De Boer was appointed this week on a contract through the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, succeeding Koeman who quit after two years in charge of the national team to coach Barcelona.

“I believe we have a beautiful future," the 50-year-old De Boer said at his official presentation, as he sat flanked by leaders of the Royal Netherlands Soccer Association at its headquarters. “Ronald Koeman and the men next to me started that a few years ago,” he added. "We have a good squad, good staff. I was always a player who demanded the maximum at training and to try to finish as high as possible. I have that as coach, too.” Those high aspirations have not always been borne out on the field by teams De Boer has coached.

The former Netherlands defender's management career got off to a flying start when he led Ajax to four straight Eredivisie league titles from 2011-14, but went downhill when he moved overseas. He was fired in 2016 after only 85 days in charge of Inter Milan and lasted just 10 weeks at Crystal Palace in 2017 before being ousted after the team lost its first four Premier League games without scoring a goal.

De Boer had a successful first season with MLS team Atlanta United, but parted company with the team two months ago after a poor re-start to the coronavirus-hit season. Atlanta lost all three of its group games at the MLS is Back tournament in Florida and, under De Boer, faced criticism for lacking creativity. De Boer said he would be looking for stylish victories with the current crop of young Dutch players.

“We want results and, of course, in the most beautiful way if possible,” De Boer said. “At the moment, it looks good. I think we have players with the quality to do that.” After his experiences at Inter, Palace and Atlanta, De Boer has a point to prove. "I'm convinced I can be a good coach,” he said.

After the Dutch team missed out on qualification for Euro 2016 in France and the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Koeman was appointed coach and turned around the team's fortunes. He led it to qualification for the 2020 European Championships — pushed back to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic — and the final of the inaugural UEFA Nations League, losing to Portugal. De Boer now will lead the Dutch to next year's European Championships and into qualification for the World Cup a year later.

He said he shares much of Koeman's footballing philosophy. “I have my own style and identity and I will always keep doing that," he said. "I'm not a copy of somebody but I share the same line that Ronald started.”

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills are anti-farmer: Rajasthan organisations

Farmers organisations on Friday staged demonstrations in many places in Rajasthan against three farm bills that were recently passed by Parliament, claiming that they were anti-farmer. In many places, including Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanu...

Japan PM to tell UN Tokyo is determined to host Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to tell the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a speech draft s...

Tennis-I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal may have won the French Open a record 12 times but the Spaniard feels this years conditions will be the most difficult he has ever faced at Roland Garros and mean he must be at his best to have a chance of retaining his title aga...

C'garh sero survey: Antibodies in 13.41 pc of Raipur sample

A sero survey has found that 13.41 per cent people tested have developed antibodies in Raipur, Chhattisgarhs worst coronavirus-hit district, officials said on Friday. The serological survey was conducted last week with the help of Indian Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020