Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Monfils to struggle with fewer fans at French Open

So pretty much since I'm back on the tour, it was not much spectators, zero in Rome and a little bit in Hamburg. "I guess we're going to have to do with what we have." Players will be confined in two different hotels and will be allowed out just for their matches at Roland Garros and to train at the neighbouring Jean Bouin stadium, but Monfils does not care. "I'm ok to stay in my room, I'm not one to go out much in the cities where I play my tournaments," the Frenchman said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:00 IST
Tennis-Monfils to struggle with fewer fans at French Open
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

If one player is going to miss massive crowds at the French Open, it is Gael Monfils, a former Roland Garros semi-finalist who will struggle to hit his stride in an almost-empty stadium. Monfils, a player with a unique ability to create an electrifying atmosphere, hinted he might struggle to find motivation after the number of fans allowed in the grounds was brought down to 1,000 a day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is not the tournament I played before, it is not the tournament I have been dreaming of in my favourite place," said the eighth seed, who lost in the first round on clay in the Rome Masters and the Hamburg tournament. "About the spectators, it's been sad news that the numbers went to the opposite way that we want, it went down. So pretty much since I'm back on the tour, it was not much spectators, zero in Rome and a little bit in Hamburg.

"I guess we're going to have to do with what we have." Players will be confined in two different hotels and will be allowed out just for their matches at Roland Garros and to train at the neighbouring Jean Bouin stadium, but Monfils does not care.

"I'm ok to stay in my room, I'm not one to go out much in the cities where I play my tournaments," the Frenchman said. Monfils starts his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, a player he has never faced before.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills are anti-farmer: Rajasthan organisations

Farmers organisations on Friday staged demonstrations in many places in Rajasthan against three farm bills that were recently passed by Parliament, claiming that they were anti-farmer. In many places, including Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanu...

Japan PM to tell UN Tokyo is determined to host Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to tell the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a speech draft s...

Tennis-I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal may have won the French Open a record 12 times but the Spaniard feels this years conditions will be the most difficult he has ever faced at Roland Garros and mean he must be at his best to have a chance of retaining his title aga...

C'garh sero survey: Antibodies in 13.41 pc of Raipur sample

A sero survey has found that 13.41 per cent people tested have developed antibodies in Raipur, Chhattisgarhs worst coronavirus-hit district, officials said on Friday. The serological survey was conducted last week with the help of Indian Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020