Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian Champions League to look at game hub venues for 2021

The Asian Champions League could play a second season in centralized hub venues next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the competition's organizer said Friday. The AFC's target date for the final is Dec. 19. The western section of the knockout rounds begins Saturday in Doha — without defending champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia which topped its group after playing five of its six games.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 25-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 22:02 IST
Asian Champions League to look at game hub venues for 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Asian Champions League could play a second season in centralized hub venues next year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the competition's organizer said Friday. The 2020 edition restarted this month after a pause since March with all western region games being played in Qatar. The 16-team eastern half should restart in November in venues to be decided.

Similar formats are being considered for the 2021 edition — which starts in January with qualifying rounds — to overcome travel limits making it hard for teams to compete. "Centralized formats are definitely on the table," Asian Football Confederation general secretary Windsor John said Friday.

The AFC was "left with no choice" but to use venue hubs this season, John said during an online panel at the Soccerex conference. He cited closed borders and lack of flights across the continent adding to time pressure to complete the 2020 competition with traditional home-and-away series. The AFC's target date for the final is Dec. 19.

The western section of the knockout rounds begins Saturday in Doha — without defending champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia which topped its group after playing five of its six games. Al-Hilal was removed from the competition this week after so many players tested positive for COVID-19 it could not fulfil its last group-stage fixture.

A second team, Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates, did not travel to Qatar because of virus cases. The previous results of Al-Wahda and Al-Hilal were wiped from their group standings. John also cast doubt on when fans could return to stadiums for international games organized by the AFC.

Told on the panel that North American soccer body CONCACAF planned for fans at its Gold Cup tournament next July, John said: "I wish I could say that.".

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

MeitY and NITI Aayog to organize mega virtual summit on AI- RAISE 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills are anti-farmer: Rajasthan organisations

Farmers organisations on Friday staged demonstrations in many places in Rajasthan against three farm bills that were recently passed by Parliament, claiming that they were anti-farmer. In many places, including Bikaner, Ganganagar and Hanu...

Japan PM to tell UN Tokyo is determined to host Olympics next year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to tell the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a speech draft s...

Tennis-I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal

Rafa Nadal may have won the French Open a record 12 times but the Spaniard feels this years conditions will be the most difficult he has ever faced at Roland Garros and mean he must be at his best to have a chance of retaining his title aga...

C'garh sero survey: Antibodies in 13.41 pc of Raipur sample

A sero survey has found that 13.41 per cent people tested have developed antibodies in Raipur, Chhattisgarhs worst coronavirus-hit district, officials said on Friday. The serological survey was conducted last week with the help of Indian Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020