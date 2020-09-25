Left Menu
Soccer-Grimsby's League Two game at Cheltenham called off after COVID-19 case

Grimsby Town's game at Cheltenham Town on Saturday has been postponed after one of their first team players tested positive for COVID-19, the English League Two (fourth-tier) club said in a statement https://www.grimsby-townfc.co.uk/news/2020/september/club-statement on Friday. The revised date for the game will be decided later, the north-east Lincolnshire club said.

Grimsby Town's game at Cheltenham Town on Saturday has been postponed after one of their first team players tested positive for COVID-19, the English League Two (fourth-tier) club said in a statement https://www.grimsby-townfc.co.uk/news/2020/september/club-statement on Friday. Grimsby did not name the player who returned a positive result but said that all other squad members will now self-isolate at home.

"The club did consider testing the squad today, however the medical advice received was that such testing would be of no effect as the incubation period of the virus (is) a minimum of five days, with the squad last being in contact with the player three days ago," the club statement added. The revised date for the game will be decided later, the north-east Lincolnshire club said.

