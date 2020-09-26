Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tsitsipas to face Garin in Hamburg semis

Chilean player Christian Garin has two clay-court titles already in 2020 from back-to-back tournament wins in Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro in February, but he had to recover from a set down in his quarterfinal on Friday.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 26-09-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 09:17 IST
Tsitsipas to face Garin in Hamburg semis

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first clay-court semifinal in 16 months after beating Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Hamburg Open, the last tune-up before the French Open. The sixth-ranked Greek was 5-3 down in the opening-set tiebreak but won four points in a row to take the set and followed up by breaking Lajovic's serve three times in a row at the start of the second.

That put Tsitsipas up against a clay specialist in the semis. Chilean player Christian Garin has two clay-court titles already in 2020 from back-to-back tournament wins in Cordoba and Rio de Janeiro in February, but he had to recover from a set down in his quarterfinal on Friday. Garin beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 after responding to losing the first set by breaking Bublik in the opening game of the second.

The other semifinal will pit Andrey Rublev against Casper Ruud. The fifth-seeded Rublev produced a minor upset to eliminate fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-5 after a topsy-turvy second set saw Bautista Agut twice recover from a break down.

Ruud won his quarterfinal against Ugo Humbert 7-5, 3-6, 6-1. For Ruud it was his fourth quarterfinal of the season, all on clay, and his fourth win. The Norwegian's three previous wins yielded a title in Buenos Aires, a loss in the Santiago final and a semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic last week in Rome..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Aldis Hodge in talks to join Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' movie

The Invisible Man star Aldis Hodge is in negotiations to essay the role of Hawkman in Dwayne Johnsons Black Adam. The film is a spin-off of Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam, which starring Zachary Levi.The movie, which will feature J...

With spike of 85,362 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379....

Paris stabbing suspect wasn't on police radar, minister says

A young man stabbed two people Friday outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, where 12 people were killed in 2015, and a terrorism investigation has been opened into the new attack, authorities said. The suspe...

FROM THE FIELD: COVID-19’s ‘deadly layer of complexity’ depicted in photos

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically reduced the earning power of the Singh family from Madhya Pradesh, India., by UNDP IndiaDhiraj Singh One hundred million more people are expected to be pushed into extreme poverty in 2020 as a result...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020