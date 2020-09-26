Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA: Celtics coach Brad Stevens hails defensive display against Miami Heat

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens hailed the defensive display showed by his team after defeating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA on Friday (local time).

ANI | Boston | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:17 IST
NBA: Celtics coach Brad Stevens hails defensive display against Miami Heat
Boston Celtics defeat Miami Heat (Photo/ Boston Celtics Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens hailed the defensive display showed by his team after defeating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA on Friday (local time). Boston Celtics fought back to clinch Game 5 against Miami Heat 121-108 and the Celtics now have a chance to draw level in Game 6 on Monday after making it 2-3 in the best-of-seven conference finals.

Jayson Tatum (31 points) and Jaylen Brown (28 points) starred for the winning team, while Heat had six players in double figures with Goran Dragic leading the pack with 23 points. After leading through the first half, the Heat found the going tough in the third quarter after some fine defensive display from the Celtics. From there on, the Celtics maintained the lead and closed the game in their favour.

"I thought we played with great tenacity defensively in the third quarter and our offense followed suit. They are a heck of an offensive team, a heck of a well-coached team, and are hard to guard," said the 43-year-old coach Stevens. The 43-year-old coach also praised center Daniel Theis who was the third-highest scorer for the Celtics with 15 points and 13 rebounds to his name.

"I thought he was pretty good all night. He started the game with good energy and defensively I felt he was one of our bright spots in the first half but then in the second half he was excellent. We need him to provide what he provides. He was great in the middle and he was great on the glass at both ends," added Stevens. Heat's head coach Erik Spoelstra felt his team did not compete hard enough. "We are not getting caught up in all the nerves. Boston deserved and earned what they got. We did not compete hard enough defensively and we paid the price for that," said Spoelstra.

The 49-year-old coach acknowledged that Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals isn't going to be easy and they will look to seal their spot in the NBA Finals on Monday. "We have great respect for Boston. We are not expecting it to be easy, we have to earn it. We will learn from this, go to work tomorrow and try to get ready for the next one," added Spoelstra. (ANI)

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Govt official booked for raping woman in UP's Shamli

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Shamli district, police said on SaturdayAccording to a complaint lodged by the woman, the official allegedly raped her when she had come to his of...

OYO to triple room count in HP by 2022: CEO

OYO Hotels and Homes has set a target of tripling its room count in Himachal Pradesh in the next two years, the hospitality chain said on Saturday. In a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday evening, OYO founder and grou...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Four U.S. states reported record one-day increases in new COVID-19 cases as the nation surpassed the grim milestone of over 7 million total infections, according to a Reuters tally.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking ...

Athletics-Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan

Russias suspended athletics federation RusAF has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sports global governing body said on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020