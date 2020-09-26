Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motorcycling-Rossi, 41, signs up for another year in MotoGP

"We are delighted that Valentino will be staying in MotoGP for another year, and we are sure the fans of the sport feel the same way," said Yamaha Motor Racing managing director Lin Jarvis. "This current and final season with the Factory Yamaha Team is his 25th in the motorcycle grand prix racing world championship and his 15th year with Yamaha.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 16:34 IST
Motorcycling-Rossi, 41, signs up for another year in MotoGP

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday.

Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion would have the Japanese manufacturer's full factory support at the satellite team. "I thought a lot before taking this decision, because the challenge is getting hotter and hotter," said Rossi in a statement ahead of the Catalan Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

"To be at the top in MotoGP you have to work a lot and hard, to train every day and lead an 'athlete's life', but I still like it and I still want to ride." Rossi will swap seats with French rider Fabio Quartararo, who is taking his place at the factory Yamaha team alongside Spaniard Maverick Vinales. That deal was announced in January.

The Italian had been expected to sign up for another year after this month dismissing speculation that he might retire at the end of the season. Rossi, who has seven titles in the top class, is the only rider to have competed in more than 400 grands prix.

He also boasts the longest winning career, spanning more than 20 years between victories, with 89 wins in the top category. "We are delighted that Valentino will be staying in MotoGP for another year, and we are sure the fans of the sport feel the same way," said Yamaha Motor Racing managing director Lin Jarvis.

"This current and final season with the Factory Yamaha Team is his 25th in the motorcycle grand prix racing world championship and his 15th year with Yamaha. "Early on we assured Valentino that, should he stay in MotoGP for 2021, Yamaha would continue to give him full support and a Factory YZR-M1. In the end, this is exactly what he decided to do."

Jarvis added that it would not have been appropriate for a rider such as Rossi to call it a day at the end of such a COVID-19 ravaged season. Rossi said Petronas Yamaha had shown themselves to be a top team and were serious and well organised. He will team up there with Italian Franco Morbidelli.

"It'll be nice to have Franco as my team mate, as he's an Academy rider, it‘s going to be cool. I think we can work together to make good things happen," said Rossi.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers continue to block rail tracks in Punjab

Farmers in Punjab continued their rail roko agitation on Saturday at several places in the state in protest against the three farm Bills passed by Parliament recently. The movement of trains in the state continued to remain suspended in the...

Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Destination North East-2020' event on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a four-day event here on Sunday to highlight the Northeast regions various potentials like eco-tourism, culture, heritage and business. The Destination North East-2020 is a calendar event of the...

Sathankulam custodial deaths: 9 TN police personnel charge-sheeted by CBI for murder, destruction of evidence

The CBI has charge-sheeted nine Tamil Nadu policemen for murder, conspiracy and other offences in the custodial death case of the father-son duo who were arrested on a fake charge of violating the lockdown and tortured in Sathankulam police...

Dehradun: Rajnath to e-unveil inauguration stone of underpasses at IMA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will unveil the inauguration stone of two underpasses at the Indian Military Academy here through a virtual program on Monday. The project will cost Rs 45 crore and is likely to be completed in two years, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020