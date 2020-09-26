Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia given 5 more months to fix 'deficient' doping plan

A World Athletics taskforce reported the Russian track federation, known as RusAF, had so few experienced staff that it couldn't compose an adequate road map for lifting a doping suspension which has been in place nearly five years. "Although the draft plan was better than what has come before (in particular, in acknowledging the doping culture in Russian athletics, and in identifying some of the systemic issues that have to be addressed to change that culture), it is nevertheless seriously deficient and does not meet most of the requirements," the taskforce said in a statement.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:25 IST
Russia given 5 more months to fix 'deficient' doping plan

Russia has been given five more months to fix a "seriously deficient" plan to combat doping in track and field, World Athletics said Saturday. Track's world governing body said Russia's deadline was moved from Sept. 30 to March 1. A World Athletics taskforce reported the Russian track federation, known as RusAF, had so few experienced staff that it couldn't compose an adequate road map for lifting a doping suspension which has been in place nearly five years.

"Although the draft plan was better than what has come before (in particular, in acknowledging the doping culture in Russian athletics, and in identifying some of the systemic issues that have to be addressed to change that culture), it is nevertheless seriously deficient and does not meet most of the requirements," the taskforce said in a statement. "The taskforce could not possibly provide feedback that would facilitate turning this product into an acceptable plan by the end of September unless we took on the job of rewriting it ourselves, when our job is supposed to be only the provision of advice and feedback on what they come up with based on their own analysis of the situation." World Athletics had previously said RusAF could be expelled from membership if it didn't compose an anti-doping plan. RusAF handed in a draft plan last month and was meant to modify it by Sept. 30 to include changes required by World Athletics. The taskforce said a "void" of experience in senior management hampered the work.

The then-president Dmitry Shlyakhtin was among five RusAF employees or board members who were suspended last year over allegations of providing forged documents to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for doping testing. Long-running financial problems have made it hard for RusAF to attract and retain staff. RusAF is due to elect a new president in November. Businessman Yevgeny Yurchenko took over in February but resigned in July after the federation missed a deadline to pay a fine to World Athletics. Yurchenko is now back as acting president after the Russian Sports Ministry provided money to pay the fine.

The five-month delay won't stop Russians competing in any major competitions. The Diamond League season has finished for 2020 and the world indoor championships — rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic — start on March 19..

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reform of UN is ‘the need of the hour’: India premier

The international community must ask if the UN is still relevant 75 years after its founding, said Mr. Modi, noting that despite the Organizations achievements, including the avoidance of a Third World War, there have since been many conf...

5,000 cusecs of water released from Gandikota reservoir in Andhra Pradesh

Officials released 5,000 cusecs of water from Gandikota reservoir to a downward Mylavaram reservoir after it received 6,000 cusecs of floodwater due to heavy rains since last night. This morning, the water level in the Gandikota reservoir w...

Centre plans to strengthen district skill committees under PMKVY-III: Minister

The Centre is planning to strengthen district skill committees as part of the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY as the initial one-year plan of the flagship skill development scheme has been cleared by the Prime M...

UK police seek to break up anti-lockdown protest in central London

Several British police officers were hurt on Saturday when they ordered thousands of protesters at a central London anti-lockdown demonstration to disperse after they failed to respect social distancing. Holding signs saying We Do Not Conse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020