Soccer-Genoa goalkeeper Perin tests positive for COVID-19
Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said. Serie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:14 IST
Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned. Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday's pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training, as usual, Maran said.
Serie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500. The Gazzetta Dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results.
- READ MORE ON:
- Genoa
- Serie A
- Gazzetta dello Sport
- Napoli
- Juventus
- Brian Homewood
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Juve's Pirlo gamble makes Serie A season the most open for years
Soccer-U.S. based Krause Group buys Serie A club Parma
Sport-Italy to allow fans at tennis, two Serie A games and Formula One
Serie A Preview: Can anyone prevent a Juventus 10-peat?
Handful of clubs aim to end Juventus' dominance in Serie A