Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Genoa goalkeeper Perin tests positive for COVID-19

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned. The rest of the squad were training as usual, Maran said. Serie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:14 IST
Soccer-Genoa goalkeeper Perin tests positive for COVID-19
Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday's pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. Image Credit: ANI

Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Saturday, leading to their match away to Napoli on Sunday kicking off later than planned. Genoa coach Rolando Maran told Saturday's pre-match news conference that the 27-year-old, who is on loan from Juventus, had tested positive and was at home with a slight fever. The rest of the squad were training, as usual, Maran said.

Serie A later announced that Sunday's match in Naples would kick off at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) instead of 1500. The Gazzetta Dello Sport said the Genoa squad needed to undergo a new round of testing and had postponed their charter flight to Naples from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning to allow time to obtain the results.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

BJP doubles number of spokespersons, more women in office-bearers' list

Increasing its focus on messaging and communication, the BJP on Saturday doubled its number of spokespersons in the newly formed team of party chief J P Nadda, with inclusion of leaders from all sections of society, religions and regions of...

Dortmund slumps to 2-0 Bundesliga defeat in Augsburg

One week after its young attacking stars impressed in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Augsburg. Gio Reyna, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham grabbed the headlines in beating Borussia Mnchengladbac...

FRENCH OPEN 2020: Serena wants more; Djokovic under scrutiny

Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title at age 17 and now that shes pushing 40, shes still making it to the late stages of major tournaments. Impressive as that might be, its not enough for her. She wants a 24th Grand Slam singles tr...

Contentious penalty helps Everton to 3rd straight win in EPL

Everton won its third straight match to open the English Premier League by beating Crystal Palace 2-1 thanks to a contentiously awarded penalty converted by Richarlison on Saturday. Palace right-back Joel Ward became the latest player to fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020