SRH score 142/4 against Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 142 for four in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday. After his side opted to bat, Manish Pandey top-scored for SRH with a 38-ball 51 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Skipper David Warner made 36 off 30 balls at the top of the order, while Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with a 31-ball 30. Pacer Pat Cummins was the most impressive KKR bowler, returning economical figures of 1/19 in his full quota of four overs.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 142/4 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 51, David Warner 36; Pat Cummins 1/19).