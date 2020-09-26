SRH score 142/4 against Knight Riders
Pacer Pat Cummins was the most impressive KKR bowler, returning economical figures of 1/19 in his full quota of four overs. Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 142/4 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 51, David Warner 36; Pat Cummins 1/19)..PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-09-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 21:27 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 142 for four in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Saturday. After his side opted to bat, Manish Pandey top-scored for SRH with a 38-ball 51 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Skipper David Warner made 36 off 30 balls at the top of the order, while Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with a 31-ball 30. Pacer Pat Cummins was the most impressive KKR bowler, returning economical figures of 1/19 in his full quota of four overs.
Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 142/4 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 51, David Warner 36; Pat Cummins 1/19).
