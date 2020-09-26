Left Menu
Development News Edition

Young Gill shines in KKR's seven-wicket win over SRH

Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad never got going after Pat Cummins (1/19) and rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) removed the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner respectively, and were restricted to a below-par 142/4. After an explosive start by KKR, the bowling-heavy SRH did make some inroads with Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan dismissing Sunil Narine (0) and Nitish Rana (26 off 13).

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-09-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 23:25 IST
Young Gill shines in KKR's seven-wicket win over SRH
Gill and Eoin Morgan (42 not out in 29 balls) complemented a disciplined bowling effort, helping the Knight Riders open their account with a convincing win. Image Credit:

Young Shubman Gill drove, pulled and cut with authority in an unbeaten 62-ball 70 as Kolkata Knight Riders overwhelmed Sunrsiers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Gill and Eoin Morgan (42 not out in 29 balls) complemented a disciplined bowling effort, helping the Knight Riders open their account with a convincing win.

The 21-year-old opener anchored the chase perfectly as Morgan counterattacked to seal the issue in KKR's favour with two overs to spare, after their opening game debacle. Opting to bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad never got going after Pat Cummins (1/19) and rookie spinner Varun Chakravarthy (1/25) removed the opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner respectively and were restricted to a below-par 142/4.

After an explosive start by KKR, the bowling-heavy SRH did make some inroads with Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan dismissing Sunil Narine (0) and Nitish Rana (26 off 13). Rashid Khan got into the act straightway, trapping KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik for a duck.

But a calm and composed Gill was in complete control of his innings and paced it brilliantly on way to his fifth IPL fifty. Reigning World Cup-winning skipper Morgan played the perfect supporting role before joining the party by smacking Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a huge six in the 15th over to tilt the match in favour of KKR.

Earlier, KKR looked more intent and aggressive with their approach, having brought in Narine and Cummins upfront with the new ball. Having drawn flak for bowling short against Mumbai Indians, the IPL's most-expensive overseas buy Cummins smartly altered his length and bowled Jonny Bairstow with an absolute ripper to give KKR the first breakthrough.

In his second-coming, architect-turned-spinner Chakravarthy dismissed a well-set Warner (36 off 30) in a soft manner for his maiden IPL wicket, giving KKR the big breakthrough. The Australian left-hander, who got out cheaply against Royal Challengers Bangalore, looked to make a mark with some clean hits, but a lapse in concentration did him in and he spooned a simple catch to Chakravarthy.

The two wickets meant that SRH could not step up the momentum and at the halfway mark, at 61 for two, the run-rate was just above six. Manish Pandey returned to form at No. 3 with a 38-ball 51 and along with Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31 balls), tried to repair the damage but the duo was dismissed at the death and SRH lacked the finishing touch to settle for a seemingly below-par total.

In hindsight, sending Saha ahead of Mohammad Nabi looked like a tactical blunder as the Indian wicketkeeper wasted a lot of deliveries in making 30 off 31.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to hold radio classes for school students from Monday

With schools remaining closed since March 17 due to COVID-19 pandemic, students from classes one to eight of government-run institutes in Odisha will be taught via radio from Monday, a minister said here. The Radio Pathsala programme will b...

Mexico issues arrest warrants on sixth anniversary of disappearance of 43 college students

Mexican authorities issued dozens of arrest warrants for police and soldiers on Saturday who they believe may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 Mexican college students, head of the investigation said.Omar Gomez, head of the...

Suspect in fatal UK police officer shooting in critical condition

The 23-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of a British police officer inside a police station remains in a critical condition in hospital and has not yet been spoken to, a senior officer said on Saturday. Matt Ratana, a 54-year-old cust...

Assam govt to spend Rs 134 cr to upgrade Silchar hospital

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will spend Rs 134 crore to set up a 500-bed emergency wing and other infrastructure at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sarma inaugurated a 40-bed Intensive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020