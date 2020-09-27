Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Frosty Azarenka powers through in Paris

The weather in Paris is therefore colder than normal for the Grand Slam event with the claycourt conditions much heavier and slower than the players are accustomed to. Asked whether the tournament should have been cancelled altogether, like Wimbledon was, Azarenka said it was important for lower-ranked players.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 18:09 IST
Tennis-Frosty Azarenka powers through in Paris
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka complained about the playing conditions at the French Open amid light drizzle and low temperatures during her 6-1 6-2 first-round victory on Sunday. The U.S. Open runner-up, who entered court Suzanne Lenglen wearing a thick pink puffer jacket, and her opponent Danka Kovinic walked off the court after play was suspended with Belarusian Azarenka leading 2-1.

"No, it's eight degrees, I live in Florida, I'm used to hot weather," a furious Azarenka told the supervisor who asked her to wait on court until a decision was made on whether the match should continue. Speaking to her opponent from Montenegro, 10th seed Azarenka, who next faces either Venus Williams or Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, said: "Do you want to wait on court?

"No," Kovinic replied. "No, it's ridiculous, it's too cold. What's the point? Sitting here like ducks," said Azarenka, who wore a wind jacket on court and said she was worried about sliding on a court made heavier by the persistent drizzle.

The players returned after a delay of about 50 minutes and Azarenka immediately broke her opponent's serve before wrapping up victory in front of nine spectators. Azarenka said the interruption should have been better managed.

"I think it's very tricky at the moment to have these conditions. So definitely not going to sit here and complain, but sometimes I think there are smarter ways to handle situations. "The unfortunate part sometimes with the French Open is that there is no communications with players or players council," she added.

The French Open is usually played in May-June but this year's tournament was pushed back to late September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The weather in Paris is therefore colder than normal for the Grand Slam event with the claycourt conditions much heavier and slower than the players are accustomed to.

Asked whether the tournament should have been cancelled altogether, like Wimbledon was, Azarenka said it was important for lower-ranked players. "I wouldn't particularly say so because I do believe that I want to play," she said.

"We all want to compete and we want to play and for maybe not a player like me that maybe financially is more stable than other players are, it's very important to have this opportunity during the pandemic. "I think that there should have been a little bit more consulting and heads up and conversation. I think that's where we can improve, for sure."

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sharad Pawar hails SAD for walking out of NDA over farm bills

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leadership for its decision to quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the farm bills issue. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision to snap ...

Delhi Assembly celebrates birth anniversaries of Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh

The Delhi Assembly celebrated the birth anniversaries of Vithalbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh in a function held at its premises on Sunday. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and some MLAs paid floral tribute to Patel...

UP govt demolishes Rs 1-crore house of gangster Khan Mubarak

A two-storey house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said. On September 22, the administration in Ambedkar Nagar district had demolished 20 shops wort...

Ensure speedy justice, says family of Sathankulam police torture victims

With the CBI charge-sheeting nine Tamil Nadu policemen for murder in the death of a father-son duo after alleged torture in Sathankulam in Tuticorin, the family of the victims on Sunday pleaded for early justice, saying stringent punishment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020