Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-French Open gets off to chilly and damp start

"It's ridiculous, it's too cold," she said as her first-round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic was interrupted. Azarenka walked on court wearing a pink puffer jacket under grey skies with only a couple of dozen spectators brave enough to sit in the windswept stands.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 19:02 IST
Tennis-French Open gets off to chilly and damp start

Gone are the queues of spectators and gone is the sun as the French Open kicked off in underwhelming fashion on Sunday with persistent drizzle and a chill wind sweeping the almost-empty Roland Garros grounds. Play started at 1100 local time (0900 GMT) on court Philippe Chatrier under the new retractable roof for the first time and immediately served up a surprise as Belgian 11th seed David Goffin was crushed by Italian teenager Jannik Sinner in front of a few dozen spectators.

Matches were suspended on the other two main courts -- Suzanne Lenglen and Simonne Mathieu -- after 15 minutes, with former world number one Victoria Azarenka fuming about the conditions. "It's ridiculous, it's too cold," she said as her first-round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic was interrupted.

Azarenka walked on court wearing a pink puffer jacket under grey skies with only a couple of dozen spectators brave enough to sit in the windswept stands. She resumed playing after a 45-minute interruption, wearing tights and a wind jacket.

Azarenka was all smiles, however, after an emphatic 6-1 6-2 victory in which only nine spectators witnessed the final point. "I'm happy I managed to finish early now I can watch the others play," she said.

Around the grounds, walkways normally thronged with fans were almost deserted as the small groups of ticket holders milled around aimlessly. Some stewards wore rain boots as they waited to check credentials in front of the courts' gates.

Most of the women players wore leggings to try to stay warm while the persistent drizzle and soggy balls had players chuntering. "I think the first hour the conditions were a disaster because it was still raining, it was windy and it was really cold," Italian veteran Andreas Seppi said after bowing out to Sebastian Korda.

"I thought they should have postponed the match at least for one hour." The claycourt Grand Slam was moved from its usual May-June spot to Sept. 27-Oct. 11 amid the COVID-19 crisis and only 1,000 spectators are allowed on site each day after organisers had initially hoped to welcome 20,000 - about half the normal capacity.

"I don't know what I'm doing here, it's freezing, I'm not sure I'll see a lot of play today apart from those on central court," said Yannick, a 22-year-old student who was among the few people to keep his ticket following a draw after the capacity was cut from 5,000 to 1,000 this week. Rain is forecast at Roland Garros for the next 10 days.

The tournament is being held amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in France with players and guests being submitted to a mandatory coronavirus test before being sent to two hotels, which they can only leave to play at Roland Garros or practise in the neighbouring Jean Bouin stadium.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Sharad Pawar hails SAD for walking out of NDA over farm bills

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday congratulated Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leadership for its decision to quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance NDA over the farm bills issue. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision to snap ...

Delhi Assembly celebrates birth anniversaries of Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh

The Delhi Assembly celebrated the birth anniversaries of Vithalbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh in a function held at its premises on Sunday. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and some MLAs paid floral tribute to Patel...

UP govt demolishes Rs 1-crore house of gangster Khan Mubarak

A two-storey house, worth over Rs 1 crore, of gangster Khan Mubarak was razed on Sunday in Ambedkar Nagar district, a government spokesperson said. On September 22, the administration in Ambedkar Nagar district had demolished 20 shops wort...

Ensure speedy justice, says family of Sathankulam police torture victims

With the CBI charge-sheeting nine Tamil Nadu policemen for murder in the death of a father-son duo after alleged torture in Sathankulam in Tuticorin, the family of the victims on Sunday pleaded for early justice, saying stringent punishment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020