Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Catalunya MotoGP to reclaim championship lead
Andrea Dovizioso, who led Quartararo by a point in the championship before the race, crashed out in the first turn on the opening lap after he started 17th on the grid. Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, who was chasing his 200th podium on his 350th start, was in second place when he crashed for the second time in as many races after losing control on turn two.Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 19:25 IST
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won his third race of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP world championship standings. Frenchman Quartararo won his first race since his back-to-back triumphs at Jerez in July, finishing ahead of Suzuki duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins.
Both Suzuki riders overtook pole sitter Franco Morbidelli in the final stages of the race to finish on the podium. Andrea Dovizioso, who led Quartararo by a point in the championship before the race, crashed out in the first turn on the opening lap after he started 17th on the grid.
Yamaha's Valentino Rossi, who was chasing his 200th podium on his 350th start, was in second place when he crashed for the second time in as many races after losing control on turn two.
- READ MORE ON:
- Fabio Quartararo
- Andrea Dovizioso
- Barcelona
- Valentino Rossi
- Suzuki
- Alex Rins
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Koeman drops Suárez, Vidal for Barcelona friendly
Suarez uncertainty gives Trincao space to shine at Barcelona
Soccer-Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona
Soccer-Lyon pour cold water on Depay to Barcelona transfer speculation
Soccer-Ex-Barcelona coach Setien suing club over contract