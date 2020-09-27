Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agarwal's 106 and Rahul's fifty take KXIP to a commanding 223/2 against RR

KXIP reached 110 at the halfway mark. The Royals captain Steve Smith kept on shuffling his bowlers and spinner Rahul Tewatia was hit for 19 runs in the eighth over, which included two sixes and a four.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:21 IST
Agarwal's 106 and Rahul's fifty take KXIP to a commanding 223/2 against RR

Mayank Agarwal outshone his Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul with a maiden IPL hundred as the duo pummelled the Rajasthan Royals bowlers into submission to post an imposing 223 for 2 here on Sunday. Agarwal (106) and Rahul (69) stitched 183 runs for the opening stand, the highest partnership for any wicket so far this season as they took apart the Royals bowlers who were also wayward in their line and length.

The duo just missed the record of highest opening wicket partnership in IPL history by a mere two runs when Agarwal was out in the 17th over after hitting 10 fours and seven sixes during his magnificent 50-ball knock. Nicholas Pooran then hit 25 not out from just eight balls while Glenn Maxwell also remained unbeaten on 13.

Rahul was content to playing second fiddle to Agarwal though the KXIP captain also made some brilliant shots during his 54-ball knock studded with seven fours and a six, continuing his rich vein of form after his 132 not out against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Agarwal surged ahead of his captain by reaching his fifty (from 26 balls) in style with a six off Shreyas Gopal and followed it up with another maximum to bring up KXIP's 100 in the ninth over. KXIP reached 110 at the halfway mark.

The Royals captain Steve Smith kept on shuffling his bowlers and spinner Rahul Tewatia was hit for 19 runs in the eighth over, which included two sixes and a four. The Royals bowlers had no clue how to deal with the marauding opening duo. Only Ankit Rajpoot conceded less than 10 runs an over.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese army: Shooting in north Lebanon kills 2 soldiers

Gunmen in a car opened fire on an army post in northwestern Lebanon on Sunday, triggering a shootout in which two soldiers and one gunman were killed, the Lebanese military said. Another gunman fled to an unknown location, according to an a...

Govt notifies norms for alternative fuels

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has notified regulations for various alternative fuels to further promote sustainable transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday. After testing use of H-CNG 18 per cent mix of hydrog...

Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Pakistan on Monday to discuss Afghan peace process

Dr Abdullah Abdullah, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, will arrive in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process as well as bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said...

Himachal Pradesh sees 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Shimla, Sep 27 PTI&#160;Himachal Pradesh recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the state to 14,192. The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 171 with 11 more fatalities.Of the eleven latest fatalitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020