Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul c Shreyas Gopal b Rajpoot 69 Mayank Agarwal c Samson b Tom Curran 106 Glenn Maxwell not out 13 Nicholas Pooran not out 25 Extras: (b-1, w-8, nb-1) 10 Total: 223/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 183-1, 194-2 Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 3-0-30-0, Ankit Rajpoot 4-0-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-46-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-44-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-19-0, Tom Curran 4-0-44-1.