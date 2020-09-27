Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan RoyalsPTI | Sharjah | Updated: 28-09-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 21:23 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul c Shreyas Gopal b Rajpoot 69 Mayank Agarwal c Samson b Tom Curran 106 Glenn Maxwell not out 13 Nicholas Pooran not out 25 Extras: (b-1, w-8, nb-1) 10 Total: 223/2 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 183-1, 194-2 Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 3-0-30-0, Ankit Rajpoot 4-0-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-46-0, Shreyas Gopal 4-0-44-0, Rahul Tewatia 1-0-19-0, Tom Curran 4-0-44-1.
