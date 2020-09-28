'Best league in the world': Ganguly after RR-KXIP stunner

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was left impressed with the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ganguly said that these types of matches are the exact reason as to why IPL is the best league in the world. His remark came as Royals chased down 224 with four wickets in hand and three balls to spare at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"What a game ..that's why this is the best league in the world ... amazing talent on display @bcci @IPL," Ganguly tweeted. BCCI secretary, Jay Shah also congratulated Rajasthan Royals on an improbable win and said that IPL regularly provides nail-biting matches.

"What an exciting turnaround to the match between @lionsdenkxip & @rajasthanroyals. Remarkable 5-6s in an over, What a masterclass by @rahultewatia02! Sensational innings by @mayankcricket, @klrahul11, @stevesmith49, and @IamSanjuSamson. Nail-biting encounters is what @IPL gives you," Shah tweeted. Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 224 to defeat KXIP by four wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday. For the Royals, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Rahul Tewatia all scored 50+ scores to give the side a victory by four wickets. Tewatia came out to bat at number four and he was struggling at one stage as he had scored just 13 runs from his first 19 balls.

However, in the 18th over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell, Tewatia hit five sixes to turn the side. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 53 as Rajasthan gained an improbable victory. Sanju Samson had played a knock of 74 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and he followed it up with an 85-run knock against Kings XI Punjab. Skipper Smith registered an innings of 50 against Punjab as well.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal had scored a ton and this was his first hundred in the IPL. The right-handed Mayank played a knock of 106 runs from 50 balls with the help of 10 fours and 7 sixes to take the side's total to 223/2. Mayank and KL Rahul put on 183 runs for the first wicket, and the duo created the record for the highest opening partnership for KXIP in the IPL. This stand between both batsmen is also the second-highest opening partnership in the IPL.

Rajasthan has now won their opening two matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL. The side will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders on September 30 while Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians on October 1. (ANI)