IPL 13: Ponting motivates us and keeps the negativity away, says Mishra

Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that head coach Ricky Ponting is always motivating the players by trying to keep the negativity away and focusing on the right things.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 14:04 IST
From L to R : Amit Mishra, R Ashwin and Axar Patel. (Image: Delhi Capitals' Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra on Monday said that head coach Ricky Ponting is always motivating the players by trying to keep the negativity away and focusing on the right things. Delhi Capitals has so far one both their matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the side will next lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, September 29.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over and then the team outclassed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 44 runs. "I think Ponting has played cricket for a long period so he knows the mentality of everyone. He tells every player that there is no need of being over-confident. He knows how to motivate players, he is always positive and he is never talking any negative things. He is a very jolly person and he keeps the dressing room in the right frame of mind. He knows the nature of everyone and he knows how to handle everyone. If there is anything negative thing, then Ponting does not like to talk about it and if there is a player who has done something wrong, then Ponting takes him to the side and then he talks to him," said Mishra while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference.

Delhi Capitals has so far played their matches in Dubai, but the side's clash against Hyderabad is slated to take place in Abu Dhabi. Talking about the Abu Dhabi wicket, Mishra said: "We have not practiced in Abu Dhabi, the wicket there is supporting batsmen, the wicket is a tad on the slower side, batsmen get a slight advantage as they get the time to play their shots. Bowlers have to adapt if the wickets are slow. We will plan on how to bowl and bat on the Abu Dhabi wicket."

Delhi is yet to play a match at Sharjah, but talking about the prospect of playing at a small ground, Mishra said: "We have to plan better for the Sharjah wicket, as compared to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, matches in Sharjah will be more important and teams will be required to be impeccable in their planning." Mishra is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL as he has 157 wickets to his credit from 148 matches.

Talking about the importance of leg-spinners in the shortest format of the game, Mishra said: "Whenever I have bowled in T20, I have always tried to increase the value of leg-spinners. When you take a wicket, you put pressure on the opposition, sometimes you have to bowl dot balls to take wickets. Sometimes you create pressure and the other bowler takes wickets. Leg-spinner is always a wicket-taking option. Leg-spinners have more varieties as compared to other bowlers." Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma have been grappling with injuries, but Mishra said that the duo will make a comeback very soon as the injuries are not that severe.

"Ashwin and Ishant are not grappling with a major injury, they have been bowling in the nets, they should soon make a comeback, I don't think Ashwin and Ishant are suffering from a major injury," said Mishra. (ANI)

