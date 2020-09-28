Left Menu
I didn't get what I deserve but it's okay: Amit Mishra

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:16 IST
His India career never really took wings like it did in the IPL but veteran Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra says he has stopped thinking about why he didn't get what he "should have", content with the name he made for himself. Mishra is second behind Lasith Malinga in the list of highest wicket-takers in the IPL with 157 scalps in 148 matches.

"I don't know if I am underrated. I used to think too much earlier, so mind used to get diverted, now I just focus on my job," he said in an online press conference ahead of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Tuesday. "To be honest, I didn't get what I should have but it's okay. People know who is Amit Mishra. That's is enough for me. I have to focus on my cricket and bowling so that is what I do," he conceded, touching upon the disappointment of not turning up more for India.

Despite being one of the most highly rated leg-spinners in the country, Mishra has played just 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India. His last Test and ODI appearance was back in 2016. The 37-year-old also congratulated fellow Haryana-lad Rahul Tewatia for the hurricane half century that helped Rajasthan Royals to an improbable win on Sunday and became a talking point. Mishra said Tewatia surpassed expectations with his magical knock. the two played together for the Capitals in the 2018 season.

"He has been focussing on his batting. The way he played yesterday it is good for the future of Haryana. I want him to keep performing like this in future," Mishra said. "I had a little bit of expectation that he can but I didn't expect that he will go on to play the innings he actually did. Sometimes your focus is so much, things start happening as you want. It was an innings which we don't see often. It is one of the best innings of his life so far." On Tuesday's match, Mishra said the Abu Dhabi wicket will favour batsmen.

"It is a bit slow. Batsmen are getting the time to play shots. Batsmen have an advantage, bowlers also are planning accordingly. It will be a slow wicket," he said. The tweaker said his team will have to plan more for the matches which will be held in Sharjah.

"For Sharjah, we have to plan better because it is a small ground. Compared to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the match in Sharjah will be more important match. If you win there, it will help the team." Asked about coach Ricky Ponting's influence so far, Mishra said: "He has played the game for such a long time, so he knows the mentality of the players. If someone is low or over-confident, he knows what to say." "He always talks positive. He is so jolly, I also learn a lot from him how he handles players depending on their individual nature." On how he managed to make leg-spin such a potent weapon in a format which is dominated by batsmen, he said: "I was always told that it is not a game for leg-spinners but it only motivated me further." "Leg-spinners have more variety than others, so they are wicket-taking option but you have to work hard for it." PTI ATK AT PM PM.

