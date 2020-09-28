IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field first against RCB
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday.ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:25 IST
Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Monday. RCB has so far played two matches in this season of IPL, registering a win and a loss. Virat Kohli-led side suffered a massive 97-run defeat in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
KXIP skipper KL Rahul had played an unbeaten knock of 132 runs in the match, helping his side post a huge target of 207 runs for RCB. Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin then picked three wickets each in the match as RCB were all out on 109 runs. Mumbai Indians are also playing their third match of this season's IPL. Rohit Sharma-led side was beaten by Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the opening match but the Mumbai-based franchise made a comeback in the next game.
Mumbai Indians, in their previous match, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs. RCB made three changes. Adam Zampa and Isuru Udana are in, replacing Phillipe and Dale Steyn. Gurkeerat replaced Umesh Yadav. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, made one change, bringing Ishan Kishan in place of Saurabh Tiwary, who is not fit.
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa. (ANI)
