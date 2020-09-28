Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAI sanctions Mirabai Chanu's training programme in US

"The committee sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal of approximately Rs 40 lakhs for a two-month overseas training programme in Kansas, USA along with her coach and physiotherapist, as well as her rehabilitation for a long standing injury that she had been carrying," the SAI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:35 IST
SAI sanctions Mirabai Chanu's training programme in US
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's two-month long overseas training in Kansas, USA. The decisions was taken during MOC's virtual meeting, held to discuss financial proposals of over Rs 1.5 crores in six sports -- shooting, badminton, boxing, para sports, weightlifting and hockey -- part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). "The committee sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal of approximately Rs 40 lakhs for a two-month overseas training programme in Kansas, USA along with her coach and physiotherapist, as well as her rehabilitation for a long standing injury that she had been carrying," the SAI said in a statement. Besides, the committee sanctioned the proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their own home ranges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The committee also sanctioned the proposals of Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements. In boxing, the committee ratified three-month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr in the USA. The committee also sanctioned the participation of three shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750, besides Sen's training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open. In para sports, the committee sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar's coach Yevhen Nikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year. The MOC also sanctioned hiring of physiotherapist RB Kannan for the Indian men's hockey team for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio David McDonald

The committee also discussed measures undertaken to protect all athletes, who are currently training at SAI centres across the country, from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "It was felt by the experts on the committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation programme in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her greatly in her Olympic preparation."

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile phone players seek extension of TCS roll-out from Apr 1

Mobile phone and electronics manufacturers have requested the government to extend the date of implementation of tax collection at source by six months to April 1, 2021. Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA,...

Scientists precisely measure total amount of matter in the universe

A top goal in cosmology is to precisely measure the total amount of matter in the universe, a daunting exercise for even the most mathematically proficient. A team led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, has now done j...

IPL 13: RCB set target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB set a very competitive target of 202 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Monday. All RCB batsmen displayed a stunning performance, expect for skipper Virat Kohli, who only managed...

Turncoats have a field day in poll-bound Bihar

It was aayaram gayaram politics in Bihar on Monday when the ruling JDU as well as the opposition RJD claimed to have scored brownie points with the induction of turncoats into their respective folds. Rashtriya Janata Dal dealt a body blow t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020