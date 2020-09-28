SAI sanctions Mirabai Chanu's training programme in US

The Sports Authority of India's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Monday sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's two-month long overseas training in Kansas, USA. The decisions was taken during MOC's virtual meeting, held to discuss financial proposals of over Rs 1.5 crores in six sports -- shooting, badminton, boxing, para sports, weightlifting and hockey -- part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). "The committee sanctioned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal of approximately Rs 40 lakhs for a two-month overseas training programme in Kansas, USA along with her coach and physiotherapist, as well as her rehabilitation for a long standing injury that she had been carrying," the SAI said in a statement. Besides, the committee sanctioned the proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their own home ranges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The committee also sanctioned the proposals of Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements. In boxing, the committee ratified three-month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr in the USA. The committee also sanctioned the participation of three shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750, besides Sen's training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open. In para sports, the committee sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar's coach Yevhen Nikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year. The MOC also sanctioned hiring of physiotherapist RB Kannan for the Indian men's hockey team for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio David McDonald

The committee also discussed measures undertaken to protect all athletes, who are currently training at SAI centres across the country, from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "It was felt by the experts on the committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation programme in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her greatly in her Olympic preparation."