Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mission Olympic Cell sanctions Mirabai Chanu's overseas training

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had an online meeting on Monday to discuss financial proposals of over Rs. 1.5 crore for athletes in six sports- Shooting, Badminton, Boxing, Para Sports, Weightlifting and Hockey, who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 20:58 IST
Mission Olympic Cell sanctions Mirabai Chanu's overseas training
Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) had an online meeting on Monday to discuss financial proposals of over Rs. 1.5 crore for athletes in six sports- Shooting, Badminton, Boxing, Para Sports, Weightlifting and Hockey, who are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). The committee sanctioned Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for a two-month overseas training programme in Kansas, US along with her coach and physiotherapist, as well as her rehabilitation for a long-standing injury.

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said the ministry is focussed on providing the best facilities to Olympic-bound athletes. "We are completely focussed on providing the best facilities to our Olympic-bound athletes. It was felt by the experts on the Committee that Mirabai can get the best rehabilitation programme in the US along with training, and therefore her coach and physio are also accompanying her. I am sure this exposure will help her greatly in her Olympic preparation," Rijiju said in a statement.

The committee sanctioned the proposal of shooters to procure ammunition so that they can train at their own home ranges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The committee also sanctioned the proposals of Anjum Moudgil and Mairaj Ahmad Khan for their equipment and training requirements. For boxing, the committee ratified the three-month overseas training programme (effective from September 7) of Vikas Krishan along with his personal coach Ron Simms Jr in the USA.

The committee sanctioned the participation of three badminton players Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen in the Danish Open Super 750. Further, it also sanctioned Sen's training in Denmark and participation in the SaarLorLux Open. In Para-Sport, the committee sanctioned the coaching fees of Sharad Kumar's coach Yevhen Nikitin till the Tokyo Paralympics for a period of one year.

In addition, the committee has sanctioned the proposal of the Indian men's hockey team to appoint a physiotherapist RB Kannan for an initial period of three months after the departure of the foreign physio. The Committee also discussed the measures being taken to protect all athletes who are under training at SAI centres, against COVID 19. The medical experts on the committee reiterated the necessity to strictly follow the quarantine process formulated by the experts, and the SAI and State SOPs to prevent any inadvertent transmission of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

RJD, Congress to declare seat-sharing for Bihar polls later this week

By Siddharth Sharma The RJD-Congress-Left alliance is holding final rounds of seat-sharing talks for Bihar assembly elections and an announcement is likely to be made later this week.Ahead of the announcement, Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD and ...

De Villiers' final fourish takes RCB to 201/3 vs MI after 50s from Finch, Padikkal

AB de Villiers turned the clock back with his magnificent hitting after Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkals stroke-filled half-centuries took Royal Challengers Bangalores to an imposing 201 for 3 against Mumbai Indians in an IPL game despite ...

Mobile phone players seek extension of TCS roll-out from Apr 1

Mobile phone and electronics manufacturers have requested the government to extend the date of implementation of tax collection at source by six months to April 1, 2021. Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association ICEA,...

Scientists precisely measure total amount of matter in the universe

A top goal in cosmology is to precisely measure the total amount of matter in the universe, a daunting exercise for even the most mathematically proficient. A team led by scientists at the University of California, Riverside, has now done j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020