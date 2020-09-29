IPL 13: AB and I were best guys to come back for twos in Super Over, says Kohli

After winning the Indian Premier League clash against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli shared the thought process behind him taking the field along with AB de Villiers in the Super Over. Kohli said that de Villiers and him were the "best guys" to have come back for twos in Super Over.

The match between RCB and Mumbai Indians was dragged into the Super Over after both teams scored 201 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Later, RCB won the Super Over after Kohli and de Villiers chased down the target of eight runs. Kohli also said that he was speechless as the match was a "rollercoaster".

"I don't have words because it was such a rollercoaster. We batted really well to get past 200 and the start with the ball was outstanding as well. They played well in the middle overs, patiently, waiting for the dew to kick in. I hope we didn't think we'd done the job [at 90 off 5 overs]," Kohli said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports. "Fielding is something we have to keep working on. If we'd taken out chances again it wouldn't have been so close. As I said, these little things we're not capitalising on, we need to work on. [Super Over] I thought about, Jasprit's going to bowl and use the longer boundary. Thought about who are the best guys to come back for twos and it was me and AB," he added.

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, and De Villiers all scored their respective half-century during the match as they helped RCB post a massive total on the board. Shivam Dube also played a fast-paced inning of 27 runs from 10 balls. From Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kisan got out after scoring 99 runs while Kieron Pollard smashed unbeaten 60 runs off just 24 balls.