Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belinda Clark to step down from CA after 30 years service to cricket

Belinda Clark will be stepping down from Cricket Australia (CA) on 30 November 2020 and this will mark the end to her service to cricket for almost 30 years.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:11 IST
Belinda Clark to step down from CA after 30 years service to cricket
Belinda Clark (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Belinda Clark will be stepping down from Cricket Australia (CA) on 30 November 2020 and this will mark the end to her service to cricket for almost 30 years. Belinda will finish up with CA on 30 November 2020 but will stay on as a director for the ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee.

Clark has served as CA's Executive General Manager, Community Cricket, for the past two-and-a-half years, supporting the delivering the game to millions of Australians around the country. As a player, Clark captained the Australian women's team to two World Cup titles. She remains Australia's all-time leading ODI run-scorer with 4,844 runs at 47.49 and led Australia to an astonishing 83 wins from 101 matches in the format. Clark was also the first player - male or female - to score a double century in an ODI. Having started a profession as a physiotherapist, Clark turned to cricket administration to help juggle playing commitments with work in 1994 with CNSW in the development department - establishing competitions for girls to play and implementing programs for young boys and girls to enter the game.In 2000 she took on the challenge of Executive Officer of Women's Cricket Australia during which time she steered the organisation through integration with Cricket Australia. She has worked across community cricket and high performance at the state and national levels and also performed volunteer roles with clubs. Her recent time on the executive of CA included a stint as Interim Executive General Manager, Team Performance."I have loved my time working for the sport and while this chapter is coming to a close after 20 years with CA, a further 6 years with CNSW and a long-standing member of ICC Women's Committee, I am committed to finding new ways to give back to the game that has given me so much," Clark said in an official statement. "The journey has been exciting and rewarding because of the many amazing people I have worked with across the community, State/Territory Associations, and CA. I am grateful for their support and am so proud of what we have achieved together. My dream is to help young girls develop the confidence, skills, and courage to step forward when leadership opportunities arise. This shift in my focus is timely as we navigate through significant global challenges - many of which need strong local and diverse voices to overcome," she added.Clark was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia in 2000 and was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2018. In both cases, Clark's outstanding contribution to Australian cricket and her standing as an inspiration to generations of aspiring female cricketers was highlighted. Clark was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2011 and, three years later, became the first female player inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.The award for Australia's best female cricketer each year is named in her honour. She has also served on the ICC's Cricket Committee since 2018. Alongside the impact on females, she has been responsible for the NCC facility development and worked with Head Coaches Tim Nielsen, Greg Chappell, and Troy Cooley and support staff to develop the generation of young male players over a 10-year period.Other significant accolades are her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the NSW Sports Hall of Fame, and Hunter Region Sports Hall of Fame.

In 2019, the Australian Financial Review Top 100 Women of Influence Awards recognised Belinda as the winner of the Arts, Culture, and Sports category. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

NYC elementary schools reopen in big back-to-school test

Hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms Tuesday as New York City enters a high-stakes stage of resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping students at home in many...

Microsoft study finds 4 in 10 consumers in India involved in bullying

Nearly 38 per cent of consumers across India comprising 34 per cent of adults and 43 per cent of teenagers said they were involved in an online bullying incident, according to a recent digital civility report by Microsoft. About 25 per cent...

South Korea says slain man tried to defect to North Korea

South Korea said on Tuesday that a government official slain by North Korean sailors wanted to defect, concluding that the man, who had gambling debts, swam against unfavourable currents with the help of a life jacket and a floatation devic...

OneUI 2.1 update brings new camera features to Galaxy M31 / M21

Samsung has started rolling out the OneUI 2.1 update for the Galaxy M31 and the Galaxy M21 smartphones in India. The latest update brings new camera features, performance improvements and September 2020 security patch to both the phones.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020