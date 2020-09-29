Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Erasmus happy with South Africa flyhalf options

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes there are no shortage of options to replace injured flyhalf Handre Pollard at the Rugby Championship in Australia. "In terms of a team man and someone who served the side, Elton (Jantjies) really stood out at the World Cup in the way he helped us prepare," Erasmus told reporters. "And when he’s playing with structure and a good forward foundation, he’s unbelievable.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 29-09-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 13:50 IST
Rugby-Erasmus happy with South Africa flyhalf options

South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus believes there are no shortage of options to replace injured flyhalf Handre Pollard at the Rugby Championship in Australia. Pollard will miss the Southern Hemisphere competition, and possibly the build-up to the British & Irish Lions series next July, after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligaments while playing for French Top14 side Montpellier this month.

He was integral to the Boks’ World Cup win in Japan last year with his tactical kicking and ability to control the game from flyhalf. "In terms of a team man and someone who served the side, Elton (Jantjies) really stood out at the World Cup in the way he helped us prepare," Erasmus told reporters.

"And when he’s playing with structure and a good forward foundation, he’s unbelievable. He was pushing hard for Handre’s spot. "Then there’s Damian Willemse, who has gone to a World Cup and who can do a job at 10 and 15 (fullback). Even Frans Steyn can slot in if needed. Curwin Bosch, if he gets a good run, is someone to watch."

Defending champions South Africa are yet to confirm their place at the Rugby Championship, which will be played from Nov. 7–Dec. 12, as they await government approval to travel and debate concerns around player welfare with their domestic season set to start on Oct. 10.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal donates 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support reopening of schools

The Embassy of Portugal has donated 25 laptops and 2 000 masks to support the phased-in reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.The COVID-19 essentials donation and ICT devices come from the people of Portugal. We warmly accept th...

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats on Nov 3 and 7: EC

Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats&#160;will be held&#160; on November 3 and 7, the Election Commission said on Tuesday. The votes will be counted on November 10.While bypolls to 54 assembly seats will take place on November 3,&...

Hindustan Zinc raises Rs 3,520 cr via NCDs

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,520 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDsThe issuer today...approved the allotment of 35,200 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, NCDs bearing a face value of Rs 10,00,0...

Mi Smart Speaker with built-in Google Assistant launched for Rs 3,499

HIGHLIGHT12W speakersDTS tuned sound2 far-field micsWireless connectivity Xiaomi today launched the Google Assistant-powered Mi Smart Speaker alongside the Mi Smart Band 5 and Mi Watch Revolve in India. The smart speaker comes with far-fiel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020