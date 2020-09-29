Left Menu
Athletes will soon be able to train with battery-powered masks

To ensure the smooth resumption of training activities as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association has decided to come up with a battery-powered mask through which athletes will be able to train without worrying about COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:01 IST
Athletes will soon be able to train with battery-powered masks. Image Credit: ANI

To ensure the smooth resumption of training activities as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Sports Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association has decided to come up with a battery-powered mask through which athletes will be able to train without worrying about COVID-19.

This mask will be powered by a battery and it will have two fans and an N95 filter. While talking to ANI, Rajeev Mehta, the Secretary-General of IOA said: "We have planned to give this mask to some of the athletes on a trial basis, if it works properly and results are satisfactory then we will give it to all Olympic-bound athletes for training." Mehta also said that he was not in favour of resuming training for athletes looking at the situation of COVID-19 in India, but upon receiving requests from several federations, he finally decided to do something in order to resume training for athletes.

"I was always not in favor of resuming training but I got many requests from federations and athletes, then finally I decided to do something for athletes so that they can train. I came to know about this mask and I requested them to make some masks for athletes which can help them and I am happy that finally, they have come up with this mask. I am also using this mask so that I can test it, I have asked the designers to hand over some samples soon so that will give it to our athletes for trial and I am hopeful that we will give it to athletes by the 2nd of October," said Mehta. The Secretary-General of IOA is hopeful that this mask will be given to come athletes for trial by 2nd October. He also notified that initially 20 masks will be given to the IOA for trying it out with some athletes.

Piyush Agarwal, who is an ex IITian has designed this mask with his team. Talking to ANI he said: "In the airforce and army, they use NBC (nuclear biological chemical ) mask, we miniatured this mask and made it comfortable for players' requirements. This mask is designed in such a way that there is an intake of 8 litres of oxygen in normal conditions if you are exercising then probably 10 to 12 litres and there are silent fans with a speed of 8500rpm intake as well as exhaust. "We had miniaturised it so normal people cannot use it, we have tried to ensure that this mask is reusable and it's battery-powered so it should be rechargeable, all these features have been kept in mind, this is the first time that the players have gotten a special mask designed for them, players will get a continuous supply of air and they will be protected from the virus as well," he signed off. (ANI)

