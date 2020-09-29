HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT): 1120 PLISKOVA BATTLES PAST SHERIF, OSTAPENKO THROUGH

Second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic overcame a sluggish start to beat Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 in the first round. Pliskova retired during the final of the Italian Open in Rome last week after receiving treatment on her back and leg.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased into the second round with a 6-2 6-1 victory over American Madison Brengle. 1059 BERRETTINI SWATS ASIDE POSPISIL

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini made short work of Canada's Vasek Pospisil, winning 6-3 6-1 6-3. The Italian will next take on Lloyd Harris who beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4 6-4 7-6(7). READ MORE:

Play began in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day. World number one Novak Djokovic resumes his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer.