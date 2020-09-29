Left Menu
IPL 13: Teams adapting to conditions will be successful, says Eoin Morgan

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:42 IST
KKR batsman Eoin Morgan (Image: KKR's twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) middle-order batsman Eoin Morgan believes that the teams who are flexible in their approach are going to be successful in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Morgan, who starred with the bat for KKR against Sunrisers Hyderabad, said that "adaptability" is an important attribute for the sides competing in the IPL.

"Conditions I think have been challenging and indifferent. No two pitches in any game have been the same. So I think an important attribute for any team that wants to be successful is going to be adaptability," www.kkr.in quoted Morgan as saying. "Given any circumstance any time during the game, the wicket might change or the game may demand something more from you. I think side which is more balanced and has well-rounded skill sets will be best prepared in adapting to the situations," he added.

KKR restricted Sunrisers to just 142/4 in the allotted twenty overs as all the bowlers displayed clinical performances. The side then chased the target with two overs to spare. "We did it last night and hopefully if we continue with the same mindset and hunger, we can produce more wins," said Morgan.

KKR has so far played two matches in this year's IPL and the side has won one match. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 30. (ANI)

