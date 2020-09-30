Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has announced his intention to sue the French Open organisers after he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive coronavirus test which he insists was not accurate.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 30-09-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 01:00 IST
Tennis-Verdasco to sue French Open after positive COVID-19 test saga
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco has announced his intention to sue the French Open organisers after he was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive coronavirus test which he insists was not accurate. Verdasco, the world number 59, pulled out of the final Grand Slam of the year in Paris on Thursday, along with five other players including Canada's Milos Raonic and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, after giving a positive test.

The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had tested positive in August without symptoms and had returned several negative tests before heading to Paris for the tournament. Verdasco asked for another test but his request was turned down. He has given a negative result since withdrawing.

"Yes, evidently I want (to sue). No-one can believe that a tournament such as Roland Garros can do this, it cannot be like this," he told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser on Tuesday. "This isn't about money, it's about the damage that has been done to me personally and professionally."

The French Open did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur had previously announced his plans to sue the organisers after he was expelled from the tournament after his coach Petar Popovic tested positive.

Since Dzumhur and Verdasco were barred from competing, the organisers have said that the local health authority ruled on Friday that if a player could prove with a "documented file approved by experts" that they already have been infected by coronavirus, they would not be considered "contagious" and therefore would not be ejected from the tournament. Verdasco said the rule change had only made him more angry, adding he was not sure if he wanted to play again in 2020.

"I don't know if I'm going to play again this year or not because I don't have any enthusiasm to play any more. They (French Open organisers) do whatever they like, with no coherence and no respect," he added. "The rights of the players count for nothing. You can imagine my anger, it's incredible, they showed a huge lack of respect to a player who has spent the last 16 years competing at Roland Garros.

"And then the next day, after I have been left out of the draw, they change the rules and now you can do a second test. That was the final straw."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Nigeria: Bayelsa Government approves October 5 as date for full reopening of schools

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

ADB to invest $15 million in Avaada Energy to scale up solar energy capacity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The $4 trillion U.S. government relies on individual taxpayers

The U.S. governments over 4 trillion annual budget, the worlds largest, relies heavily on individual wage earners whose taxes and retirement benefits are deducted from every paycheck, leaning particularly on the top 20 of income earners.Cor...

Biden discloses tax returns before debate, prods Trump to release his

Hours before his first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday released his 2019 tax returns and his campaign called on Trump, who has come under fire for not releasing his returns, to do the...

COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen

After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fuelled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other acti...

Huawei lawyers wrap up arguments in Canadian court, saying U.S. extradition case is 'ineffective'

Lawyers for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou wrapped up their arguments in a Canada courtroom on Tuesday, calling the United States extradition request ineffective, and sought to add a new charge in their effort to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020