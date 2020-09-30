Left Menu
Gurpreet, 29 others to attend first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course

Arjuna awardee and All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player of the Year Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to attend the first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course, starting Friday. Sandhu will take part in the three-day course along with 29 other candidates selected from some 200-odd applicants. "I am looking forward to attending the online goalkeeping coaching certificate course.

Arjuna awardee and All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Player of the Year Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is set to attend the first-ever online goalkeeping introductory course, starting Friday. Sandhu will take part in the three-day course along with 29 other candidates selected from some 200-odd applicants.

"I am looking forward to attending the online goalkeeping coaching certificate course. It will be my first-ever coaching certification and I am eager to learn from the esteemed instructors," Gurpreet was quoted as saying by the AIFF website. The course is considered as a prerequisite for the AFC Goalkeeping Level 1 Course along with AFC/AIFF C-Certificate.

Dinesh Nair and Gumpe Rime will be the instructors. They will be assisted by Rajat Guha, Raghuvir Khanolkar and Pradhyum Reddy. An online scouting workshop has also been scheduled from October 12 to 16. The registration window for the same will be open till Sunday.

