Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: If Samson has consistent season he will represent India, feels Warne

Rajasthan Royals' mentor Shane Warne believes that if Sanju Samson has a consistent Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, then he will definitely play for India in all formats of the game.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 13:35 IST
IPL 13: If Samson has consistent season he will represent India, feels Warne
Shane Warne with Sanju Samson (Photo/ Sanju Samson Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy Rajasthan Royals' mentor Shane Warne believes that if Sanju Samson has a consistent Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, then he will definitely play for India in all formats of the game.

Samson has played two matches in this year's IPL so far and has managed to score 159 runs. In the first match against Chennai Super Kings, the right-handed batsman scored 74 runs while in the second game he scored 85 runs while chasing a target of 224. In an interaction with ANI, Warne opened up about his expectations from the Royals' campaign this year and he also gave an insight as to how his role as a mentor will be different in IPL 2020.

Talking about Samson, Warne said: "Sanju Samson, I mean I have been saying it for a long time now, Sanju should be playing all forms of the game for India. He is such a quality player, he's shown that class again in the first game and I hope he has a consistent tournament this year. If he has a consistent tournament this year I think you'll see him representing India in all forms of the game." "He's just such a talented player, I've seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat, in the nets being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve I mean he is something else. He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon," added the 51-year-old.

Warne has been involved with the Royals since the inception of the IPL and he also led the Rajasthan Royals to the title win in the inaugural season. The former Australian spinner was exceptional in grooming youngsters like Ravindra Jadeja and many Indian cricketers like Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan have talked about the leadership skills of Warne. "I feel like I've got a spiritual connection with the Royals. Back in 2008, it was just such a wonderful time, and every now and then you connect and get involved with something that is super special and is magic. The squad we had in 2008 produced some magic and lifetime friendships. I love the Royals and have always been a Royals and grateful for the opportunity to be back working with the Royals in this capacity and I hope it continues. I hope there's always a role for me here at the Royals because I'm passionate and just love Rajasthan Royals very very much," said Warne.

When asked whether the Royals' squad looks balanced as compared to other seasons in the past, Warne said: "I think the squad looks great, some great young talent, some experienced players, good variety in the bowling attack, power hitters and manipulators of the ball. Some good players of spin and pace, a good combination of left and right-handers. So, I think the squad is there, it's about them being able to deliver." "So if we can deliver our skills and I feel it could be the Royals' year this year in 2020. Hopefully, Ben Stokes would play a part this year, he's a big loss and our thoughts are with him but you know add Ben Stokes to the team that played the other night and it looks a very very good side," he added.

The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals have won their opening two matches of the tournament so far. The side outclassed Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs while the side gained an improbable four-wicket victory over Kings XI Punjab. Talking about his role as a mentor, Warne said: "My mentor role, it's a bit different this year. I'll be sitting in the stands, watching the games, not in the dugout. So, I won't have anything to do with anything actual in-game. I would be watching just like anybody else and then I'll be sitting with Andrew McDonald and Steve Smith after each game, see if I saw anything, talk to them and listen to them talk and their ideas and add some of my thoughts."

"So that part and then being around training, motivating the group, helping out individuals in the team, trying to get the best out of them and helping Andrew McDonald and Steve Smith in any which way possible way," Warne signed off. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Error leaves thousands in NYC with flawed absentee ballots

Mail-in voting has gotten off to a rocky start in New York City, where election officials sent out nearly 100,000 absentee ballots with the wrong names and addresses printed on the return envelopes. The deluge of faulty ballots, sent to vot...

Britain's Morrisons creates 1,000 jobs to process Amazon orders

British supermarket group Morrisons is creating more than 1,000 jobs to pick and pack orders for its services on Amazon, it said on Wednesday.Morrisons said it was recruiting the additional workers to process customer orders from over 50 st...

NTPC eyes Rs 98,000 cr revenue in FY21

NTPC is eyeing Rs 98,000 crore revenue from operations and about 15 million metric tonne of coal output from its mines in the current fiscal year. The state-owned power giant is also aiming 340 BU billion units of electricity generation in ...

Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP receives yet another setback, key aide quits

The RLSP of former union minister Upendra Kushwaha which has formed a three-party front ahead of Bihar polls after being spurned by the NDA and disowned by the RJD-helmed Grand Alliance, on Wednesday received another jolt when its key leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020