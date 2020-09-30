Left Menu
Development News Edition

Find a playing style that suits your players: Dennerby advise Indian coaches at International Virtual Conference

Indian U-17 women's national team head coach Thomas Dennerby spoke to coaches across India at the ongoing International Virtual Coaching Conference organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Speaking on the topic 'Current playing style of the U-17 World Cup team', the highly-experienced Swedish tactician explained the importance of understanding the attributes of players first and then devising the playing style accordingly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:54 IST
Find a playing style that suits your players: Dennerby advise Indian coaches at International Virtual Conference
Thomas Dennerby (Photo/Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian U-17 women's national team head coach Thomas Dennerby spoke to coaches across India at the ongoing International Virtual Coaching Conference organized by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Speaking on the topic 'Current playing style of the U-17 World Cup team', the highly-experienced Swedish tactician explained the importance of understanding the attributes of players first and then devising the playing style accordingly. "When I arrived in India in October 2019, we had a goal -- success at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. People would ask what style my team would play even before I had met the players. However, when you arrive to work with a new team, you try to get an overview of the various things you need to know, such as the tactical, technical, fitness and mental aspects," the 61-year-old coach said in an AIFF release.

"Then, you try to find a way that suits the team best. You have to find your own playing style and vision. Football is like philosophy, there is no wrong or right. One has to try to improve the way you want the team to play while seeing what is best for the players," he added. Dennerby led the Swedish women's national team to a third-place finish at the FIFA Women's World Cup Germany in 2011 and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics. It was followed by a stint with the Nigerian women's national team, where he guided them to the AWCON title in 2018 and coached them at the FIFA Women's World Cup France last year, after which he was appointed as the head coach of the India U-17 women's national team in November 2019.

Talking about the style he has adopted for the current team that is preparing for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Dennerby termed it as a 'technical' style which makes use of the players 'extreme speed'. "We decided to have a style that is more like the Asian style -- a technical style and passing game. We have players with extreme speed and we need to work with the passing and quick touches. Getting the ball out from defence fast, we can be quick on counter-attacks that we can use when opponents are unorganized. We have created a lot of opportunities that way, especially when we played against Romania and won one match as well," Dennerby explained.

He continued: "Without the ball, our style is zonal defence. We play as a close compact team with short distances between players so that we can work together and try to win the ball quick and high." With the help of detailed diagrams, the Swede showed the participants the role he expects each player to play in certain situations -- both with and without the ball -- such as when an opponent winger dribbles into the box from the flank or when the team's attacking midfielder has the ball in the final third.

Dennerby shared the general priorities he has set for the team, with the first being always aiming to win matches irrespective of the strength of the opponents. "The first priority is to win. We must always try to win, no matter the opposition. The second is team training to improve the game model. Then, we have factors such as the right nutrition, recovery, sleep and rest. If players don't do these right, they will not have the required energy in matches and training. Fourth, we have extra individual training, which is always as an addition to the second and third points and never instead of them," he affirmed.

He also emphasised on the importance of playing as a team being a key value, along with others such as having an 'on and off button'. "There are not many rules around the team. Perhaps the most important one is being on time because that is extremely important. Be it a training session or a lecture -- players should be on time. Another important value is that the team is the star. It has different players with different skills but we win and lose as a team.

"In training, there has to be 100 per cent focus and intensity. One can have fun and smile in training but it is important to choose the right time for it. Additionally, to live as a professional, you have to be in the full concentration zone many hours a week and so, it is vital to have some time off where you can fully relax," Dennerby maintained. He underlined the role played by the support staff as well and stated that that the job of the head coach is to ensure that they all reach their 'highest potential'.

"To create a good team, you need to have good staff around you. As head coach, your job is to make these people reach their highest potential. If they do their work well, the players will have a good environment and we will have a very good team," the Swede said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Vaccine hopesResults from an early safety study of Modernas coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to...

Germany finds two more swine fever cases, one in new area

Two more cases of African swine fever ASF have been confirmed in wild boars in the eastern German state of Brandenburg, with one found outside the area of the first discoveries, the federal agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.One new dis...

Restricted functioning of Delhi HC to continue till Oct 8

The Delhi High Court Wednesday decided to extend its restricted functioning till October 8 in view of the persisting coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court decided to extend the restricted fu...

Assaulted by Delhi cops when asked about Hathras victim's body at Safdarjung hospital: AAP MLA

AAP MLA Ajay Dutt on Wednesday claimed he was kicked and slapped by senior Delhi police officers when he went to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim at the Safdarjung hospital here. Delhi police refused to comment on the allegat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020