Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round

Tenager Amanda Anisimova muscled her way into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of fellow American Bernarda Pera on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:54 IST
Tennis-Anisimova steamrolls into French Open third round

Tenager Amanda Anisimova muscled her way into the third round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of fellow American Bernarda Pera on Wednesday. The 25th seed, whose match was moved to court Philippe Chatrier after Serena Williams withdrew from the tournament with an injury, was barely bothered as she set up a meeting with either world number one Simona Halep or another Romanian, Irina-Camelia Begu.

Anisimova beat Halep in straight sets in the quarter-finals last year. The 19-year-old is the only semi-finalist from the last edition left in the draw after champion Ashleigh Barty opted against travelling to Paris and Britain's Johanna Konta and Czech Marketa Vondrousova were knocked out in the first round.

After an early trade of breaks, Anisimova stole her opponent's serve again to move 3-1 up, easily bagging the opening set. The second set was also a mere formality as she progressed having dropped only four games in two matches.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs 4

Commercial vehicles maker Piaggio on Wednesday said it has partnered with scholarship platform Buddy4Study for launching a scholarship programme in higher studies for the children of the three-wheeler drivers in the country. Under this Shik...

FACTBOX-Huawei's involvement in telecoms networks around the world

The German government is planning tougher oversight of telecoms network vendors that, while stopping short of a ban on Huawei, will make it harder for the Chinese company to keep a foothold in Europes largest market. The United States is pr...

Soccer-Schalke appoint Baum as new head coach-German FA

Schalke 04 on Wednesday appointed Manuel Baum as their new head coach following the dismissal of David Wagner last week, the German Football Association DFB said. The Royal Blues are hoping Baum, who joins from the DFB where he was a youth ...

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's father cremated

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birlas father Shrikrishna Birla was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of family members and close relatives. Shrikrishna Birla died at the age of 92 on Tuesday after prolonged illness.Speaker Om Birla and his elder ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020