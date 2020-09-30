IPL 13: Mumbai Indians have got firepower to win from any position, says fielding coach Pamment

Defending champions Mumbai Indians fielding coach James Pamment reckons that the side has the caliber to win a game from any position. In the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians were reeling at 78/4 when Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard bludgeoned the RCB bowling attack.

Chasing a huge target of 202 runs, Kishan played a knock of 99 runs while Pollard scored unbeaten 60 runs off just 24 balls on Monday. However, despite Kishan and Pollard's heroics, the match was dragged into the Super over as RCB restricted Mumbai Indians on 201 runs. Mumbai Indians then scored seven runs in the Super Over and RCB chased down the target on the last ball to win the match.

"Given the firepower that we got and while it was a massive ask, we proved that we have got the firepower to win a game from any position and while we do not want to be in that position too often... we want to be in the ascendancy," Mumbai Indians official website quoted Pamment as saying. "You know while we are very disappointed to lose, it also gives us some confidence that we have got some good players in our group," he added.

Mumbai Indians have played three matches so far in this season of Indian Premier League (IPL) and have won just one of them. The Rohit Sharma-led team will now take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 1. (ANI)