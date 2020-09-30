FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Karolina Pliskova

Left Menu
Ostapenko, who was ranked fifth in 2018 but has now slipped to 43, beat Pliskova in their last meeting in a hardcourt tournament in Beijing last year. 2-KAROLINA PLISKOVA Age: 28 WTA ranking: 4 (Highest: 1) Grand Slam titles: 0 Career WTA titles: 16 2019 French Open performance: Third round Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2017) Czech second seed Pliskova needed more than two hours to find a way past Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in the opening match. The 2017 semi-finalist has a 3-2 advantage in her head-to-head record against Ostapenko, whom she last defeated in the quarter-finals of the claycourt Stuttgart Open in 2018.

A look at the key facts and records of Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic before their French Open second-round match on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): JELENA OSTAPENKO

Age: 23 WTA ranking: 43 (Highest: 5)

Grand Slam titles: 1 Career WTA titles: 3

2019 French Open performance: First round Best French Open performance: Winner (2017)

The unseeded Ostapenko thrashed American Madison Brengle in the first round to record her only win at the French Open outside of her championship run in 2017. Ostapenko, who was ranked fifth in 2018 but has now slipped to 43, beat Pliskova in their last meeting in a hardcourt tournament in Beijing last year.

2-KAROLINA PLISKOVA Age: 28

WTA ranking: 4 (Highest: 1) Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 16 2019 French Open performance: Third round

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2017) Czech second seed Pliskova needed more than two hours to find a way past Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in the opening match.

The 2017 semi-finalist has a 3-2 advantage in her head-to-head record against Ostapenko, whom she last defeated in the quarter-finals of the claycourt Stuttgart Open in 2018. HEAD TO HEAD: Pliskova leads 3-2

2016 Pliskova d Ostapenko 6-4 6-1 (Cincinnati Masters, hard) 2017 Pliskova d Ostapenko 4-6 6-0 10-8 (Australian Open, hard)

2017 Ostapenko d Pliskova 6-3 6-1 (WTA Finals, hard) 2018 Pliskova d Ostapenko 5-7 7-5 6-4 (Stuttgart Open, clay)

2019 Ostapenko d Pliskova 7-5 3-6 7-5 (China Open, hard) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

