Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Travaglia beats Nishikori to continue Italian surge

Stefano Travaglia continued Italy's strong showing in the French Open men's singles as he knocked out Japan's Kei Nishikori in five sets in the second round on Wednesday. The 28-year-old won 6-4 2-6 7-6(7) 4-6 6-2 to set up a dream clash with 12-times champion Rafa Nadal. Travagalia, ranked 74th, was one of six Italian men to reach the second round, the highest number in the professional era.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:34 IST
Tennis-Travaglia beats Nishikori to continue Italian surge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Stefano Travaglia continued Italy's strong showing in the French Open men's singles as he knocked out Japan's Kei Nishikori in five sets in the second round on Wednesday. The 28-year-old won 6-4 2-6 7-6(7) 4-6 6-2 to set up a dream clash with 12-times champion Rafa Nadal.

Travagalia, ranked 74th, was one of six Italian men to reach the second round, the highest number in the professional era. Compatriot Lorenzo Sonego also made the third round after beating Alexander Bublik but Lorenzo Giustino, who beat Corentin Moutet in a six-hour epic in round one, ran out of steam in a heavy defeat by Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.

Unseeded Nishikori, a three-times quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, came through a five-setter against Dan Evans in the opening round but could not shake off Travaglia who reached a Grand Slam third round for the first time.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Three Portuguese immigration officers charged over fatal beating of Ukrainian traveller

Three Portuguese immigration officers have been charged with murder over the fatal beating of a Ukrainian man detained at Lisbon airport for trying to enter the country without a valid visa, prosecutors said on Wednesday.In a statement, the...

U.S. FAA chief tests Boeing 737 MAX in certification step

Federal Aviation Administration FAA Chief Steve Dickson conducted a nearly two-hour evaluation flight at the controls of a Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes. Dickso...

Madhya Pradesh reports 2,004 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 2,004 new coronavirus cases, 2,316 recoveries and 35 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.The State Health Department said that the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,28,047 including 1,04,734 recove...

Pune district reports 3,298 new COVID-19 cases, 84 deaths

Pune district reported 3,298 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 2,84,021 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 6,529 with 84 more patients succumbing to the infection in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020