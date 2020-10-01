Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury

Serena Williams' search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. The American, who turned 39 this week, had been due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:38 IST
Tennis-Serena pulls out of French Open with Achilles injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serena Williams' search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday.

The American, who turned 39 this week, had been due to play Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round later but after a warm-up decided the injury was too severe. Williams, a three-times former champion at Roland Garros, said she may not play again this year.

"I warmed up and it was a very short warmup and then I spoke to my coach and said 'what do you think?' she said. "I was struggling to walk so that's a tell tale sign that I should try to recover."

Williams had suffered the problem during her semi-final loss to Victoria Azarenka in the U.S. Open this month and said ahead of her Roland Garros campaign that she was not at 100% physically but had recovered sufficiently to play. She spoke again of the injury after her first-round win over fellow American Kristie Ahn and aggravated it while practising for her second-round match.

"An Achilles injury is a real injury you don't want to play with as it can get worse and I don't want to get to that," she said. "This is not a nagging injury, it's an acute injury. If it was my knee it would be more devastating. "It's just bad timing and bad luck."

Williams said she was yet to decide whether she would play again this season, saying she needed two weeks of complete rest. Williams also pulled out of the French Open in 2018 with an abdominal injury before a last-16 clash with Maria Sharapova.

Since Williams resumed her career in 2018 after a maternity break she has remained tantalisingly one behind the record 24 Grand Slam titles claimed by Australian Margaret Court. She lost in the Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals that year, as she did in 2019.

While her window of opportunity is narrowing to reach that milestone, Williams sounded a defiant note. "I love playing tennis. I love competing," she said. "It's my job and I'm pretty good at it still... I'm so close to some things and I feel like I'm almost there... that's what keeps me going. My body is actually doing really well."

Seven-times French Open champion and fellow American Chris Evert said the heavy and damp conditions in Paris had probably compounded the problem. "The conditions here certainly did not help her at all," Evert told Eurosport. "It's so wet and thick and everything seems so heavy and it was tough for her to put a ball away.

"Her game is power. This is not her best surface and she hadn't played a claycourt match for 15 months." Pironkova will play Barbora Krejcikova next.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Jordan, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, while the Slovak and Czech governments declared states of emergency as Europe sought to contain a second wave.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraqs premier pledged to protect foreign mi...

Peru to restart international flights to some regional countries as it eases coronavirus restrictions

Peru will restart international flights to some regional countries, the government said on Wednesday, as it aims to lift coronavirus restrictions and reopen its economy. Flights to 11 destinations in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Parag...

'It burned everything': Fires surge on indigenous land in Brazil

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Guat indigenous land, in Brazils western state of Matto Grosso do Sul, drought-worsened fires this year have burned through 90 of the tribes 11,000 hectares of territory, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020