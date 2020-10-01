Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Zverev proves five-set master in Paris as he edges Herbert

The skilful Herbert, who has a career Grand Slam in doubles, broke again to take the opener and looked in total control in the second in which he had a point to take a 5-1 lead. Zverev finally found his aggressive game and hit back to snatch the set before the third set went with serve to set up a tiebreaker.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 02:30 IST
Tennis-Zverev proves five-set master in Paris as he edges Herbert

Critics have often questioned Alexander Zverev's mental toughness but when it comes to five-set marathons at the French Open the German's fortitude cannot be doubted.

On Wednesday the 23-year-old sixth seed was nowhere near his best against French doubles specialist Pierre-Hugues Herbert but chiselled out a 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 victory. He has now won all six of his matches that have gone to a deciding fifth set in Paris and six of his last seven anywhere -- the one loss coming in a heartbreaking defeat to Dominic Thiem in this month's U.S. Open final.

"I'm pretty fit," Zverev said after battling Herbert for a minute under four hours when asked for the key to his success in fifth-set deciders. "You know, sometimes I just feel like I find a way, like today. Today I was not the better player on court. "I was not doing anything better than he did. But I found a way, which was the most important. But, yeah, I think I lost the most important five-setter in my career so far, which is upsetting but it's okay."

Zverev was two sets ahead in that Flushing Meadows final and also served for his maiden Grand Slam title in the fifth set only to see glory slip through his fingers. Yet any suggestion he would arrive in Paris a damaged man was put to bed on Wednesday as he showed the kind of fighting qualities for which new coach David Ferrer was renowned.

A flat-looking Zverev wasted two break points in the opening game, then served two double-faults to drop serve. The skilful Herbert, who has a career Grand Slam in doubles, broke again to take the opener and looked in total control in the second in which he had a point to take a 5-1 lead.

Zverev finally found his aggressive game and hit back to snatch the set before the third set went with serve to set up a tiebreaker. Herbert looked favourite to take it when he had the court gaping at 5-3 but swung a forehand drive volley wide when set points beckoned. The 78th-ranked Frenchman then lost the next three points.

With a small but vocal crowd urging him on Herbert seized on another Zverev dip in the fourth set to take it into a decider. Even when Zverev moved 3-0 ahead there was another twist as Herbert produced some dazzling tennis to break back with a searing backhand pass after a dropshot.

Zverev responded to move 5-3 ahead only to falter when serving for the match. But Herbert served a nervy double-fault in the next game and Zverev grabbed his chance. Zverev will next face Italian Marco Cecchinato who he beat en route to this year's Australian Open semi-final.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Jordan, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands reported record daily increases in COVID-19 cases, while the Slovak and Czech governments declared states of emergency as Europe sought to contain a second wave.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an inte...

Rockets land in Erbil hours after Iraqi PM pledges to protect diplomats

Iran-backed militias launched rockets targeting U.S. troops that landed near Erbil airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a Kurdish security agency said on Wednesday, hours after Iraqs premier pledged to protect foreign mi...

Peru to restart international flights to some regional countries as it eases coronavirus restrictions

Peru will restart international flights to some regional countries, the government said on Wednesday, as it aims to lift coronavirus restrictions and reopen its economy. Flights to 11 destinations in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Parag...

'It burned everything': Fires surge on indigenous land in Brazil

By Mauricio Angelo BRASILIA, Sept 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - On Guat indigenous land, in Brazils western state of Matto Grosso do Sul, drought-worsened fires this year have burned through 90 of the tribes 11,000 hectares of territory, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020