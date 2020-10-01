IPL 13: Morgan coming to bat at number six became blessing in disguise, says Karthik

Left Menu
After defeating Rajasthan Royals' by 37 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik said that sending Eoin Morgan to bat at number six became a blessing in disguise for the side as he played a useful inning.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:31 IST
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After defeating Rajasthan Royals' by 37 runs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik said that sending Eoin Morgan to bat at number six became a blessing in disguise for the side as he played a useful inning. While chasing 175, Rajasthan was restricted to 137/9 in the allotted twenty overs. In the end, Tom Curran played an innings of 54 runs from just 36 balls to take Royals' score past the 130-run mark.

In the match against KKR, the Royals opted to bowl first. For KKR, Shubman Gill top-scored as he played a knock of 47 runs. Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell also played useful knocks of 34 and 24 respectively to take the side's score to 174/6. Morgan usually bats at number four or five, but he was sent out to the middle at number six against Rajasthan Royals.

"Just the fact that Russell batted at number four, it made everyone go one slot down and hence Morgan came out to bat at number six and this proved a blessing in disguise. Morgan has a cool, calm head and he took the innings deep while batting first," said Karthik while replying to an ANI query during a virtual post-match press conference. At one stage during their chase, Rajasthan was reduced to 88/8 as KKR bowlers wreaked havoc at the Dubai International Stadium. For KKR, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy scalped two wickets each.

Pat Cummins bowled three overs and he just conceded 13 runs. The pacer also managed to bag the crucial wicket of Royals' skipper Steve Smith. "Just to see both Mavi and Nagarkoti playing for us, representing our franchise, the fact that we have stuck with them, just to see them out there makes me so happy, their bowling and fielding well is a bonus, I have been wanting to see them since the time they played the U-19 World Cup, it is great to see them perform," said Karthik.

"I think just the fact that Cummins is around, that is a confidence booster. He is so good with the young kids, he is great to have around the team as to how he carries around himself in terms of body language. Cummins is an extraordinary role model, not only on the field, just off the field as well, the boys are learning a lot, Cummins is making a genuine effort to talk to the younger guys, in my eyes, he is going up the ladder as to how he is interacting with the younger guys," he added. Rajasthan Royals will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 3 while KKR will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on the same day. (ANI)

