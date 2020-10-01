We made life difficult for ourselves against Dortmund, admits Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick admitted that his side made life difficult for themselves in the DFL Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund. His remark came as Bayern Munich defeated Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the DFL Super Cup. The match was tied at 2-2, and in the end, Joshua Kimmich registered the final goal for Bayern to hand them the win.

Bayern had already won a trophy this season after clinching the UEFA Super Cup, so Bayern currently owns five current titles (DFL Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Bundesliga 2019-20 season, Champions League, DFB-Pokal). "We wanted to win the game, but it was really not so easy. We deserved to lead 2-0 and then made life difficult for ourselves. However, what counts for me is that we won the game and everything else is something that we'll want to do better on Sunday," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

In the match against Dortmund, Bayern had scored the first two goals in the first-half as Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Muller got among the scoring charts. However, by the 55th minute, Dortmund was able to bring the scoreline to 2-2 as Julian Brandt and Erling Haland got among the scoring sheets.

In the end, Kimmich registered the deciding goal in the 82nd minute and as a result, Bayern won the DFL Super Cup. (ANI)