Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-USL's San Diego Loyal forfeit game in protest over alleged homophobic slur

The San Diego players emerged for the second half but took a knee and then left the field. Loyal last week forfeited a match against LA Galaxy II after a racial slur was directed at midfielder Elijah Martin by Omar Ontiveros, who has since been suspended by the league.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:28 IST
Soccer-USL's San Diego Loyal forfeit game in protest over alleged homophobic slur

San Diego Loyal walked off the field halfway through their USL Championship match against Phoenix Rising after an alleged homophobic slur was directed at their openly-gay midfielder Collin Martin. The incident occurred at the end of the first half with Loyal leading 3-1, resulting in a heated argument between the managers of the two teams. The San Diego players emerged for the second half but took a knee and then left the field.

Loyal last week forfeited a match against LA Galaxy II after a racial slur was directed at midfielder Elijah Martin by Omar Ontiveros, who has since been suspended by the league. Galaxy have since mutually agreed to part ways with the defender. "We went through a really hard incident last week and we made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things that don't belong in our game," Loyal manager Landon Donovan said.

"Last week our one regret was we should have done something in the moment when Elijah was racially abused. That was our regret. I wish we had done something. "...Our guys, to their credit, said we were not going to stand for this. They were clear in that moment that they were giving up all hopes of making the playoffs, even though they were beating one of the best teams in the league."

Rising midfielder Junior Flemmings said in a statement on Twitter that he was the player accused but labelled the accusations false. "At no point did I say a homophobic slur towards Collin Martin. I do not know Collin personally, but I respect all of my opponents equally, Collin included," Flemmings said. "I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ movement."

The USL, which is the country's second-tier competition below Major League Soccer, said it was aware of the incident and would investigate the matter.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul, Amarinder to lead three-day tractor rally across Punjab against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across the state from October 3 to 5 in protest against the Centres newly enacted agriculture laws. According to a press release, all P...

Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday.The case involving the Sea View...

Cyprus demands Turkey sanctions at EU summit, stalls on Belarus

Cyprus defied mounting pressure on Thursday to approve European Union sanctions on Belarus ahead of a summit, urging fellow EU governments to also sanction Turkey over its oil and gas drilling in the Mediterranean. Meeting in Brussels for a...

Microsoft, LinkedIn and GitHub reach 7.74 lakh learners in India via digital skills initiative

Microsoft Corp has reached one crore learners globally through its global skills initiative that was announced in July this year, with India accounting for close to 7.74 lakh learners. India accounted for close to 7.74 lakh learners - ranki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020