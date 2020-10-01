Left Menu
Development News Edition

FC Goa sign forward Devendra Murgaonkar

I feel blessed to have this opportunity and I want to take advantage of this with both hands," said the forward. FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, “Devendra is a player who has consistently performed at the Goa Pro League and has racked up goals, season after season.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:02 IST
FC Goa sign forward Devendra Murgaonkar

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday announced the signing of highly-rated Goan forward Devendra Murgaonkar. The 21-year-old joins the franchise from Salgaocar after the clubs agreed on an undisclosed transfer fee, a media statement said.

He put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the reigning champions of the ISL League Winners Shield after earning rave reviews for his performances in the Goa Pro League over the last couple of seasons. “This is something like a dream come true for me. I am living my dream right now. I feel blessed to have this opportunity and I want to take advantage of this with both hands," said the forward.

FC Goa’s Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, “Devendra is a player who has consistently performed at the Goa Pro League and has racked up goals, season after season. He’s a clever player who drops to assist in the build-up and also finds himself smart pockets of space." The youngster has also been part of Goa’s Santosh Trophy teams these past two seasons..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta faces do or die battle if delisting fails

Vedanta Ltd, the metals to mining conglomerate, may find it tough to survive if its corporate restructuring exercise fails as the group is faced with burgeoning debt on one hand and falling revenues on the other, analysts said. Vedantas res...

Air Marshal Amit Dev takes over as AOC-n-C of EAC

Air Marshal Amit Dev Thursday took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Forces Eastern Air Command from Air Marshal R D Mathur, Defence spokesperson said. An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College and National Defenc...

Rahul, Amarinder to lead three-day tractor rally across Punjab against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead tractor rallies across the state from October 3 to 5 in protest against the Centres newly enacted agriculture laws. According to a press release, all P...

Thai hotel seeks deal with guest facing jail over bad reviews

A Thai island hotel will go into mediation with an American guest who faces up to five years in jail after it filed a criminal complaint against him over negative online reviews, both parties said on Thursday.The case involving the Sea View...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020