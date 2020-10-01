Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL brings cheer to sports channels as viewership, advertising rise: BARC

BARC said 269 million viewers watched IPL 2020's opening week and there was a 15 per cent growth in viewership as against the 2019 edition of the cricket fixtures to 60.6 billion viewing minutes. The TV industry's overall weekly viewing minutes came at 1,037 billion minutes for the week to September 25, which is 17 per cent more over the pre-COVID-19 period but lower than the lockdown peak of 1,266 billion minutes, it said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:18 IST
IPL brings cheer to sports channels as viewership, advertising rise: BARC

After months long lull due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sports channels genre got some cheer with IPL matches in the UAE as both viewership and advertisers grew, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) said on Thursday. BARC said 269 million viewers watched IPL 2020's opening week and there was a 15 per cent growth in viewership as against the 2019 edition of the cricket fixtures to 60.6 billion viewing minutes.

The TV industry's overall weekly viewing minutes came at 1,037 billion minutes for the week to September 25, which is 17 per cent more over the pre-COVID-19 period but lower than the lockdown peak of 1,266 billion minutes, it said. It can be noted that social distancing concerns had led to no sporting fixtures being held during the lockdown, forcing broadcasters to air past matches from their libraries. The industry was eagerly awaiting the IPL for the same.

The first IPL match between the Mumbai Indians team and Chennai Super Kings on September 19 was watched by 158 million viewers (up 21 per cent) and garnered a 65 per cent growth in viewing minutes at 11.2 billion minutes and the same was sustained in the second match as well, BARC said. The agency said a third of the TV viewers watched IPL live and 44 per cent of the TV households watched the matches. At 33 per cent, growth in female viewers was higher than the males' 30 per cent, it said, adding males accounted for 57 per cent of overall watchers.

Advertising volumes increased 15 per cent during the first week of the current year's tournament as against the last year, it said, adding the number of advertisers has risen 19 per cent to 81 this year. IPL also helped the smartphone usage figures with the daily time spent on mobile phone increasing 8 per cent to 3 hours and 29 minutes, marketing agency Nielsen said.

It said massive gains have been seen in audience base for Disney+Hotstar, the app broadcasting the IPL matches, and also fantasy sports..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Crime Branch arrests Umar Khalid in Delhi violence case, gets 3-day remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. He has been...

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed their differences over China on Thursday, the Vatican said, a day after tensions over the Holy Sees outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the ...

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC.On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayant...

Andhra: Two dead, 3 injured in Srikakulam road accident

Two people died and three sustained injuries in a car accident on the national highway near Tallavalasa village in Laveru Mandal of Srikakulam district on Thursday, police said. According to Laveru Sub Inspector SI Ganesh, A car was going f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020