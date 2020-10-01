Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Rayudu, Bravo available for selection, confirms Fleming

In a major boost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team's head coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday confirmed that Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are available for selection for the next clash.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:29 IST
IPL 13: Rayudu, Bravo available for selection, confirms Fleming
CSK coach Stephen Fleming. Image Credit: ANI

In a major boost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team's head coach Stephen Fleming on Thursday confirmed that Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are available for selection for the next clash. "Yep, they are available for selection, so their experience within the squad is going to be important," CSK's official website quoted Fleming as saying.

CSK last played on September 25 and will next play on October 2, which means the team will return to action following a six-day break. MS Dhoni-led team had suffered a 44-run defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their previous game. On being asked if the six-day break helped reassess things, Fleming said: "It came at a good time because the first three games were in quick succession and all games were at different grounds, so you have to appreciate trying to read conditions, for each game being predominantly the first team to play there was tough. And also coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we have used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well."

Also, CSK will be playing four of their next five games in Dubai. Fleming said that the team has worked hard on the areas where they needed improvement. "It's very helpful that we can settle in and try and read conditions at one ground and not several. I'm looking forward to putting in a bit of performance than we did the last time we played at Dubai where we were outplayed by Delhi Capitals. There were a number of areas that we weren't happy with, and we've worked hard on those," Fleming said when asked how does it help playing four of the next five games at a single venue.

CSK will compete against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two players test Covid positive ahead of I-League Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday said that one player each from FC Bengaluru United and Bhawanipore FC have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the I-League Qualifiers. It is to be notified that one player each from F...

Crime Branch arrests Umar Khalid in Delhi violence case, gets 3-day remand

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student Umar Khalid, who was in judicial custody, was on Thursday put under arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in connection with his alleged role in the northeast Delhi violence. He has been...

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican officials discussed their differences over China on Thursday, the Vatican said, a day after tensions over the Holy Sees outreach to Beijing spilled out in public. Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the ...

150 mega-events mark celebration of 150 years of Gandhi jayanti by KVIC

A series of 150 mega-events across the country and floral tributes marked the celebration of glorious 150 years of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC.On Thursday, the eve of Gandhi Jayant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020